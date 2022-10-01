York County has had one voice representing its members for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents but not all constituents and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even less members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO