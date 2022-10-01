Read full article on original website
Man held gun to teen girl’s head at central Pa. Subway restaurant: police
A Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against a 16-year-old girl’s head Saturday inside a Subway restaurant, police said. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township after an argument, police said. Police said Babner pointed the gun at the teenage girl’s head but did not fire.
Route 222 in Manheim Township reopens after crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened. The southbound lanes were closed Tuesday afternoon just south of the Oregon Pike exit in Manheim Township after a three-vehicle crash.
Central Pa. man charged in death of woman he allegedly met on dating app
Police said they charged Cody Allan Gerber of York County in connection with the death of a woman who died two years ago. Gerber, of Franklin Township, is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emily Pritsch of Harrisburg, Northern York County Regional Police said on Tuesday.
Teen girl, 17, reported missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old Lancaster County girl left home overnight Sunday into Monday and has not been heard from since, police said. East Hempfield Township police said Felicity Heiser has not contacted her guardian or gone to school, and is considered missing as of Wednesday. Heiser is about 5 feet, 3 inches...
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
Police working to identify students involved in Harrisburg high school fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are continuing to investigate a fight that occurred at John Harris High School last week. Harrisburg police said on Monday they had identified almost everyone involved in the 22-person fight and charges are coming. Police didn’t say how many people will be charged, but...
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
Fall happenings in Lebanon County
As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
Do you believe in ghosts? Haunting tales from Lancaster County
For those looking for a spook around Halloween, here are some ghost stories from around Lancaster County.
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
One person killed, three injured in crash in Newberry Township, York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in York County, police say. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police said a Toyota...
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting hospital security in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a hospital security officer in Camp Hill. According to East Pennsboro Township Police, Totiana Huntley was arrested after officers responded to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on Sept. 27. Police say Huntley allegedly assaulted an on-duty...
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
We need new voices in York County | PennLive letters
York County has had one voice representing its members for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents but not all constituents and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even less members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.
