Duncannon, PA

Duncannon, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
lebtown.com

Fall happenings in Lebanon County

As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

We need new voices in York County | PennLive letters

York County has had one voice representing its members for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents but not all constituents and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even less members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

