‘Dance Moms’: Which Solo Made Chloé Lukasiak Want to Act?

Chloé Lukasiak may have gotten her start in the dance world, but these days she’s got her heart set on acting. Though the 21-year-old is currently earning a degree at Pepperdine University, she’s also pursuing a career in acting. Thus far, Lukasiak has been cast in eight movies, and she continues to audition and train. But when did the dancer realize that she wanted to act? Turns out she has a Dance Moms solo to thank for sparking her love of acting.

‘Dance Moms’ alum Chloé Lukasiak | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Chloé Lukasiak excelled with dark solos on ‘Dance Moms’

Lukasiak had a number of memorable solos during her tenure on Dance Moms . Her dances featured great technique coupled with fantastic emotional execution. The Pittsburgh native was particularly interesting to watch when she performed dark and eerie solos. In fact, she credits her dark solos as the catalyst that made her want to act.

The Raven made the dancer want to act

Dance Moms fans may recall that in season 2, Lukasiak performed a solo called The Raven. In a recent YouTube video, Lukasiak expressed her love for the solo. She also shared that it sparked her initial love of acting.

RELATED: Chloé Lukasiak Revealed the Grueling Schedule for ‘Dance Moms’

“I love The Raven, it was my favorite,” Lukaskiak shared. “I think all of my edgier pieces like The Raven, Black Swan, the Red Queen, Unchained, all of those edgy solos that required acting and like involving more than just like dance moves but really telling a story, I think it for sure is the thing that started my love of acting. Like, I think it sort of set me on the path for wanting to try out acting in the future.”

Why Lukasiak’s darker solos made her interested in acting

Continuing on, Lukasiak shared that her dark solos made her realize how fun it was to tell a story on stage that went beyond just dancing. As a sweet-natured kid, she also really appreciated the opportunity to step into roles that were the complete anthesis of her personal character.

RELATED: ‘Dance Moms’: Christi Lukasiak Regrets Getting Frustrated With Chloé

“I think it’s really cool looking back at this now because, especially The Raven, I remember doing The Raven being like, ‘Oh my God. It’s so fun to act. I think I want to get more into acting,'” Lukaisak recalled. “Everyone else was doing like singing and stuff, and I was like, ‘No, acting might be the next thing I want to try.'”

Lukasiak may have been the first member of the Dance Moms cast to catch the acting bug, but she certainly wasn’t the last. These days, two of her former castmates, Nia Sioux and Maddie Ziegler , are also pursuing careers in acting. Clearly, the dancers have found a new medium through which to tell stories. We’re sure their fans can’t wait to see where their careers take them next.

RELATED: ‘Dance Moms’: How Chloé Lukasiak Proved the Producers Were Deliberately Causing Drama