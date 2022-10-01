Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State's matchup against No. 3 Ohio St. still a big deal in recruiting
East Lansing — While it looks like Michigan State’s matchup Saturday with No. 3 Ohio State won’t be for a conference championship, that hardly means it’s not a big weekend for the Spartans. A win would surely indicate things are turning around for a team that...
Detroit News
Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back
East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced
At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
Detroit News
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State ranks near the bottom of FBS in important offensive stat
Michigan State has not been in control of its season in 2022. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is ranked 129th out of 131 FBS teams in the time of possession this season, with an average of 25:12 minutes per game. The Spartans have not...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Frederick, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Frederick. The South Hagerstown High School football team will have a game with Gov Thomas Johnson High School on October 04, 2022, 13:00:00.
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
foxbaltimore.com
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
West Virginia park finds animal believed to be locally extinct found for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
eastlansinginfo.news
Peanut Barrel Gets New Owner, but He’s a Familiar Face to EL Restaurant Scene
When most people picture East Lansing, they think of the “strip” of Grand River Avenue. One long-standing business, the Peanut Barrel, is a mainstay known for its Long Islands and burgers. The renowned patio that looks out over Michigan State University has hosted Spartans, their family and friends for decades.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
Detroit News
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said Auxiliary Bishop...
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
