Detroit News

Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back

East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced

At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
Detroit News

Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth

East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Detroit News

Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County

Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
#Maryland Stadium#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Msu
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
Detroit News

Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis

Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
