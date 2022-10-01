ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

Pitre commits to Belhaven University

St. Aloysius baseball player Matthew Pitre has now committed playing for Belhaven University next season. Pitre, who pitched multiple innings last season, confirmed to the Vicksburg Daily News of his decision over the weekend. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and God and I’m ready to be playing...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students

The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
City
Madison, MS
State
Mississippi State
Madison, MS
Sports
Madison, MS
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Raleigh, MS
Madison, MS
Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV.com

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”. The Mississippi State Fair opens at...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Turner
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mra#Mais#Patriots#Under Armour#American Football#Highschoolsports#Madison Ridgeland Academy#Mhsaa#Pulaski Academy
WJTV 12

Funding announced for Pearl River Flood Control Project study

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the agency would be providing $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project. The agency also announced that they were prepared to provide $221 million for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, pending a favorable record […]
JACKSON, MS
thechargeronline.com

Racist policies lead to Jackson water crisis

The 165,000 Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi have been without drinkable tap water for the past month after a series of storms overwhelmed the city’s largest water treatment plant, however, this is not a new occurrence. As many Mississippians would remember the city has dealt with a series of water issues in the past, with a winter storm in late 2021 bursting pipes and water mains across the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

MDOT to close I-20, I-55 for emergency repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the two inside lanes of I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound between State Street and the Pearl River in Jackson will close starting Wednesday, October 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson. City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up. According to Stokes, tire lots are not […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy