3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
WAPT
Local travel club, Mississippi's top HS basketball star working to elevate platforms for girl ball players
FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Jackson-based Sisterhood elite travel basketball club partnered with two professional trainers to offer free practices to girls every Sunday for six weeks. "It's free, we don't want anything, we're not charging anybody. We just want to give the opportunity," trainer Charles Lewis said. On the...
vicksburgnews.com
Pitre commits to Belhaven University
St. Aloysius baseball player Matthew Pitre has now committed playing for Belhaven University next season. Pitre, who pitched multiple innings last season, confirmed to the Vicksburg Daily News of his decision over the weekend. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and God and I’m ready to be playing...
Callaway wide receiver Jeremy Scott suffers season-ending injury Friday night
Jeremy Scott, one of the state of Mississippi's top 2024 wide receivers out of Callaway High School, was supposed to be on an unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Saturday. Unfortunately, that trip did not happen. Scott told Inside the Rebels that he was hospitalized Friday night after suffering an...
vicksburgnews.com
Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students
The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
WLBT
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
WJTV.com
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”. The Mississippi State Fair opens at...
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
mageenews.com
TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
Funding announced for Pearl River Flood Control Project study
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the agency would be providing $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project. The agency also announced that they were prepared to provide $221 million for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, pending a favorable record […]
thechargeronline.com
Racist policies lead to Jackson water crisis
The 165,000 Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi have been without drinkable tap water for the past month after a series of storms overwhelmed the city’s largest water treatment plant, however, this is not a new occurrence. As many Mississippians would remember the city has dealt with a series of water issues in the past, with a winter storm in late 2021 bursting pipes and water mains across the capital city.
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes
A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations. Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday. The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a...
MDOT to close I-20, I-55 for emergency repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the two inside lanes of I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound between State Street and the Pearl River in Jackson will close starting Wednesday, October 5 […]
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson. City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up. According to Stokes, tire lots are not […]
