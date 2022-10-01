ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WGAL

Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania

Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
YORK COUNTY, PA
floridabulldog.org

The Florida money connection to Dr. Oz in the high-stakes Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race￼

Florida Power & Light was in the news a lot this summer for more than the usual stories about local outages and storm preparations. Three of the state’s biggest newspapers – The Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union – detailed how the utility sought to advance its influence by surreptitiously channeling funds to political candidates while quietly acquiring control of a right-leaning Tallahassee news site – The Capitolist – it used to attack critics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.State police want to remind you they would never do this.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

