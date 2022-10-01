ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

Suspect in custody following shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday evening on Sam Jones Road in the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the victim was shot in the leg...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges

A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 killed, another arrested in Darlington County shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another was arrested after a shooting in the Pee Dee. Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Woodside Lane in Hartsville on Saturday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said the...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WCNC

1 dead after Chesterfield County shooting, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot dead on Saturday. The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on Hunts Mill Road on Saturday. Deputies found Courtney Covington, 38, dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators have labeled Covington's death...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

“Heroes Day” Lunch Held To Honor Anniversary of Two Deceased Officials

Monday was the 4 year anniversary of an ambush that resulted in 2 officers dead and 5 others injured. The family of one of the deceased and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Heroes Day” for Florence County First Responders. Investigator, Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place Neighborhood. They as well as others went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth, when the attack occurred that left Turner and Carraway dead and 5 others wounded. Hopkins remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is held without bond on 2 counts of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The lunch was held to honor the service and sacrifices that were made that day.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Scotland County deputies remember fellow K-9 officer

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday afternoon for their fellow K9 Officer Tank. A crowd of people gathered outside the Sheriff's Department to remember Tank. He was a Belgium Malinois who died last month. NEW: 3-year-old Florence girl honors dad,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]

