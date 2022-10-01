Read full article on original website
WMBF
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
wpde.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday evening on Sam Jones Road in the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the victim was shot in the leg...
wpde.com
Cars vandalized, struck by bullets outside Florence center for vulnerable adults
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two cars outside the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence had been broken into and one of them was struck with a bullet, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept.
wpde.com
Florence County woman charged after video shows child being slapped in the face
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Emani Barrett, 20, is charged with cruelty to children after police were presented with surveillance video showing a 4-year-old being slapped four times in the face at a home in the Pamplico area of Florence County, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Barrett...
‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
wpde.com
Heroes Day: Florence officers remembered after 2 killed, 5 injured during mass shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County continues to observe October 3 "Heroes Day" to honor two police officers that were killed and five that were wounded in a shooting. October 3, 2018, is the day that people across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will never forget. It’s the...
wfxb.com
Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges
A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
wpde.com
Deputies respond to shots fired call on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon along the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. Brandt said at this time it’s not believed that anyone was hurt in the shooting.
wpde.com
1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Bennettsville home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:10 p.m. to a house on J Pledger Lane in reference to a shooting incident.
WMBF
1 killed, another arrested in Darlington County shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another was arrested after a shooting in the Pee Dee. Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Woodside Lane in Hartsville on Saturday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said the...
1 dead after Chesterfield County shooting, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot dead on Saturday. The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on Hunts Mill Road on Saturday. Deputies found Courtney Covington, 38, dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators have labeled Covington's death...
wfxb.com
“Heroes Day” Lunch Held To Honor Anniversary of Two Deceased Officials
Monday was the 4 year anniversary of an ambush that resulted in 2 officers dead and 5 others injured. The family of one of the deceased and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Heroes Day” for Florence County First Responders. Investigator, Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place Neighborhood. They as well as others went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth, when the attack occurred that left Turner and Carraway dead and 5 others wounded. Hopkins remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is held without bond on 2 counts of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The lunch was held to honor the service and sacrifices that were made that day.
wpde.com
Scotland County deputies remember fellow K-9 officer
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday afternoon for their fellow K9 Officer Tank. A crowd of people gathered outside the Sheriff's Department to remember Tank. He was a Belgium Malinois who died last month. NEW: 3-year-old Florence girl honors dad,...
wpde.com
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
WMBF
New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend. Police were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to West Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 26-year-old Joshua Kingston of Brick, New...
wpde.com
Heroin, fentanyl & guns seized during search warrant at Robeson Co. home
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A search warrant Monday at a home on Croom Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County led to the seizure of eight ounces of cocaine, 13.5 grams of cocaine base, seven grams of heroin, four grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of marijuana, according to a news release from the Maxton Police Dept.
heraldadvocate.com
Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
Woman accused of having meth, heroin at Richmond County boating area
ROCKINGHAM — A woman is facing multiple drug charges after allegedly being caught with meth and heroin by state wildlife officers. According to Richmond County Jail Records, 35-year-old Stacy Nicole Johnson was brought in by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Johnson is charged with one felony...
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
