Burkina Faso’s New Leader Meets With Government Officials
Burkina Faso’s junta chief and new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, met with cabinet officials on Sunday following the military coup. Former junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba also offered his resignation following talks with the new leader. “We really need to change the pace. We need to change the...
France Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ouagadougou Following Military Coup
Angry demonstrators in Burkina Faso attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday, 1 October. They were protesting in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore and accused France of harbouring interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted on Friday. Uncertainty continued...
Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader
Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
Burkina Faso Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Outside French Embassy
Security forces fired tear gas at dozens of rock-throwing protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital on Sunday, according to an AFP journalist, as unrest simmered in the West African country following its second coup this year. Supporters of Burkina’s newest putsch leader had gathered outside the...
Facts About Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s Young Coup Leader At 34
After a day of uncertainty in Ouagadougou, about fifteen soldiers announced on Friday, September 30 evening on the national radio and television set that Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba had been removed from his post as president of the transition. Eight months after the previous coup, Captain Ibrahim Traoré succeeds the...
Burkina Faso’s Schools Reopen After 2nd Military Takeover
After a weekend of unrest, Burkinabe children were back in school, Monday. The Secretary General of the Ministry in charge of Education confirmed Sunday, the start of the school year after a cabinet meeting with coup leader Ibrahim Trarore. If parents in Ouagadougou rejoiced to see schools open, they remained...
Abakua, The Popular Mysterious African Secret Society In Cuba
Secret societies, by their nature, breed curiosity. Often, the gap is filled with the most chill-inducing content that is sellable yet farthest from the truth it is intended to represent. Secret societies do not often tell their own stories; their mouthpieces are usually others. The Abakua in Cuba is no...
Somali Government Says It Killed al Shabaab Co-founder
Somalia’s government said late on Sunday, October 2, that it had killed Abdullahi Nadir, one of the co-founders of Islamist militant group al Shabaab, in an operation with international partners. The country’s information ministry said that the operation that killed Nadir happened on Saturday, October 1. It said...
14 Civilians Killed In DR Congo Militia Attack
Fighters from a notorious militia hacked 14 civilians to death in an attack in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Sunday, in the latest violence to hit the turbulent region. Suspected ADF militants on Saturday evening entered Kyamata, in Ituri province’s Banyali Tchabi chiefdom, and killed 14 people “by machete”,...
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
Liberia Seizes $100 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Liberian authorities on Monday said they had seized some $100 million worth of cocaine, with help from the United States’ international narcotics agency. Liberian Justice Minister Musa Dean told reporters the national Drug Enforcement Agency, with help from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, had made the seizure Saturday in Topoe village, a western suburb of the capital Monrovia.
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
