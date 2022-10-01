ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot

Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
MMAmania.com

Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’

While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
BoxingNews24.com

Who is Mahmoud Charr?

By Gav Duthie: It looks as if once again we won’t get the super fight between British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. You can pick who you want to blame, AJ for having the contract for two weeks and not signing it or Fury for setting unrealistic deadlines and lining up another opponent in German-based Mahmoud Charr.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight

MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
BoxingNews24.com

What time is Eubank Jr Vs. Benn on DAZN on Oct 8?

The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn will be live on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, as well as around the world on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn “filled with that rage” for Chris Eubank Jr fight

By Craig Page: Conor Benn says he’s “filled with rage” ahead of Saturday’s headliner fight against Chris Eubank Jr on DAZN PPV. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) sees the fight against the bigger, stronger, and more experienced Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) as the same as his previous 21 fights. He can’t wait to get out there and start swinging on the 33-year-old Eubank Jr on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Mahmoud Charr trashes Eddie Hearn, wants Tyson Fury fight

By Charles Brun: Mahmoud Charr ripped into Eddie Hearn today on social media, telling him to mind his own business and stay out of the Tyson Fury fight. The former WBA heavyweight champion Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) is still hoping to get a fight against Fury on December 3rd, and he’s not pleased with Hearn giving his thoughts on the fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua’s next fight possible for Dec.17th says Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says the date they’re looking at for Anthony Joshua’s next fight is on December 17th, now that his mega-clash against Tyson Fury is no longer happening. Hearn didn’t say who the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) could be fighting on...
BoxingNews24.com

Manuel Charr to Tyson Fury: “You’re a scared boy”

By Adam Baskin: Manuel Charr is badgering WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to sign the contract for them to fight on December 3rd. Fury has talked of wanting to fight Charr after losing patience during talks for a fight against Anthony Joshua. That fight doesn’t look promising right now.
BoxingNews24.com

Robert Helenius happy being underdog against Deontay Wilder

By Robert Segal: Robert Helenius says he likes being the underdog against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for their fight on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) comes into the fight with a three-fight winning streak in...
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo next Saturday, Oct.8th

By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be defending his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo this Saturday night, October 8th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The televised portion of the event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.
CARSON, CA

