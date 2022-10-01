Read full article on original website
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
How Edmonia Lewis Was Essentially Erased From History
Many are likely unfamiliar with the name Edmonia Lewis, though her talent was great and her story well worth telling. She was a 19th-century American artist of Haitian and Chippewa descent. Not only did she dare chase a life in art, but her chosen medium was one that was typically associated with men — sculpture.
General Hospital Spoilers Tease News About The Hook That Can Change The Whole Show
"General Hospital" has featured a heart-pounding storyline lately, which has seen significant characters being attacked by a mysterious killer. "The Hook," as the figure is called, has attacked three people, claiming the life of one of them. The first attack occurred at the Quartermaine charity picnic, where Ava Jermone (Maura West) was brutally stabbed from behind with a hook from the boathouse. However, the second attack upped the ante and made "The Hook" a petrifying force. In the alley outside of Charlie's Pub, the attacker went from an "attacker" to a killer, claiming Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) life (via Soaps).
Kerri Medders And Karen Lam Talk Bring It On: Cheer Or Die - Exclusive Interview
Halloween is upon us, and there's one particular slasher film coming to SYFY that you won't want to miss. "Bring It On: Cheer or Die" is the seventh installment in the popular cheerleading series, but it's the franchise's first horror movie. While "Bring It On" fans might be surprised to see the franchise swerve into horror, "Cheer or Die" retains all of the hilarious moments and fun choreography of its predecessors while incorporating serial killer vibes.
The Documentary You Never Knew Morgan Freeman Narrated
There's only one Morgan Freeman. With over 100 acting credits to his name, alongside a handful of directing and producing roles, too, he has more than made his mark on the industry during his lengthy and celebrated career — although, shockingly, he only has one Oscar to date. It took a long time for Hollywood to recognize Freeman's greatness, with The Hollywood Reporter pointing out that his breakout film role, in "Street Smart," came about when the actor was almost 50.
The Lifetime Movie Zac Efron Appeared In Before His High School Musical Days
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Zac Efron doesn't actually play basketball, but he's made a habit out of winning games on screen — the actor's real-life height may surprise you. Not only does his "High School Musical" character Troy Bolton impress at New Year's Eve karaoke, but he can also twirl a basketball on his index finger. In the 2009 high school comedy "17 Again" Efron plays Mike O'Donnell, carrying his teammates through a series of on-court successes while also navigating "Back to the Future" style conundrums — how's that for multitasking?
Sid Vicious bleeding from a knife wound, on a bus with Paul Dacre – Bob Gruen’s best photograph
I learned photography from my mother. After school, I didn’t want to join the establishment, so moved in with this New York psychedelic pop band called the Glitterhouse and ended up taking pictures. When they got a record deal, Atlantic used my pictures. I then sold some photos of Tina Turner and my career started to snowball. I was introduced to John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who asked me to take pictures. Their manager introduced me to Malcolm McLaren, who managed the New York Dolls. I ended up touring with them and taking photos.
The Hilarious Comparison Twitter Is Making Between Ron DeSantis And Nancy Sinatra
In the 1960s, Nancy Sinatra made white go-go boots a coveted wardrobe staple for women across all walks (get it?) of life (via Groovy History), and her Austin Powers-esque fashion statement is making a comeback in the most unexpected way possible. You likely didn't have Ron DeSantis riffing on Sinatra...
Meghan Markle Recalls Embarassing Childhood Experience In First Podcast Since The Queen's Death
Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had to put much of her life on hold. When Meghan and her husband Prince Harry traveled from their home in California to the Duke of Sussex's native United Kingdom, they originally were planning on spending just a few days in the country, WM Magazine reported. The royals were supposed to spend their trip attending charity functions, but when news broke that Harry's beloved grandmother was on medical supervision, the trip took a turn.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display may close after neighbor complains
The family whose Halloween decorations turned their lives upside down after going viral are now trying to come to an agreement to keep the decor hanging around. The display includes a figure of “Stranger Things” character Max Mayfield suspended mid-air as the actress, Sadie Sink, did on the popular Netflix show.
Amanda Schull On What It Was Like Working With Brennan Elliott On Hallmark's Marry Go Round
Hallmark's new film "Marry Go Round" brings us "Suits" alum Amanda Schull as Abby Foster, a successful executive and soon-to-be wife of the man of her dreams. Things go south when she finds out that there was an issue in her divorce process and she is still legally married to her high school sweetheart, Luke, played by "Strong Medicine"'s Brennan Elliott (via Hallmark Channel). A recipe for disaster, perhaps?
The Stunning Transformation Of Molly Ringwald
From Judy Garland's tragic demise to the conservatorships of Amanda Bynes and Britney Spears, it's clear the "child star curse" is real. Nevertheless, some former child stars continue to enjoy a near-unfathomably lavish lifestyle. Somewhere in between the extremes, however, there is a sweet spot — where, for a few former child stars, the work remains steady and notable, yet one can take a yoga class without triggering the paparazzi.
How Much Is Neil Patrick Harris Really Worth?
You may know Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson or Doogie Howser or even Hedwig Robinson — and all of his hard work portraying some of our favorite characters has contributed to his net worth of $50 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. While the majority of Harris' earnings have come from various acting endeavors on the small screen, the big screen, and the stage, Harris has also been involved in producing television shows, directing plays, and voice acting. Along with these various Hollywood endeavors, he has profited from writing best-selling books, participating in ad campaigns, and even creating a couple of board games.
Here's Where Marilyn Monroe's Iconic White Dress Ended Up
Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon. Although she tragically passed away 60 years ago — her final words were heartbreaking — she has remained one of the most recognizable and popular figures in pop culture (via Euro News). The legendary actress still has an active fan club, called...
Of All Hilary Duff's Looks - This Stands Above The Rest
Hilary Duff is probably one of the most famous Disney stars and easily one of the most recognizable. The singer and actress made a name for herself when she landed the role of a lifetime as Lizzie McGuire — a relatable, clumsy teenager facing the awkward hardships of growing up. The show was a big enough hit that it even spawned its own award-winning movie, aptly titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." The blockbuster film was filled with all the fashion staples of the early 2000s including gelled hair, tube tops, mini-skirts, and knee-high socks.
Christina Haack Throws Shade At Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Amid Custody Drama
Christina Haack rose to fame as a real estate expert and reality TV personality, but these days she's making headlines for her whirlwind love life. Haack has been an HGTV darling since 2013, starring in "Flip or Flop" alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and in her own series "Christina on the Coast" (per IMDb). But between flipping and selling houses, she's experienced some major setbacks in her personal life. Haack and El Moussa, despite appearing happy on TV, split in 2016 (via Us Weekly). According to House Beautiful, Haack then started dating Ant Anstead before her divorce from her ex was finalized. Mere months later, Haack and Anstead married and later welcomed a son together named Hudson.
The RHOSLC Premiere Rumor That's Guaranteed To Spiral For The Rest Of The Season
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and its junior season is arguably one of the most anticipated of the franchise. The ladies of Salt Lake City have managed to leave quite the mark in only two seasons. The explosiveness, the deep-rooted issues between them, and homeland security getting screen time may have played a role in why the show is so addictive. After a long-anticipated wait, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has been long overdue after months of watching the ladies' drama play out in real-time on social media.
