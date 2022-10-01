Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke
Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants to win, but more focused on ‘building a program’
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott acknowledged in his Tuesday weekly presser that he was “a little bit embarrassed” at the way he came across with his actions on the sidelines in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night. “I pride myself on being a calm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
Augusta Free Press
VMHC to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become U.S. citizens
This fall, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer free citizenship preparation classes to help prepare aspiring new citizens to take the U.S. citizenship test. For eight consecutive Wednesday evenings from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14, museum staff will help prepare aspiring citizens with civics and history lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. The classes will run from 6:30-8 p.m.
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
Va. firefighter volunteering in Fla. says damage is among the worst he's seen
Henrico Fire Captain Mark Cumashot is in Florida with Virginia Task Force Two, an urban search and rescue team.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
The James Madison football team looks to remain perfect when they visit Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action. The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) could be in line for a Top 25 ranking if they remain perfect after this weekend thanks to what’s been a hot start to life in FBS.
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Augusta Free Press
Entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in Staunton
Learn how to think, work and build like a startup in 54 hours. Over three days, you’ll meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start a business. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will host their third...
Comments / 0