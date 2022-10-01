ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke

Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

VMHC to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become U.S. citizens

This fall, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer free citizenship preparation classes to help prepare aspiring new citizens to take the U.S. citizenship test. For eight consecutive Wednesday evenings from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14, museum staff will help prepare aspiring citizens with civics and history lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. The classes will run from 6:30-8 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NRVNews

Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
BLACKSBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
VIRGINIA STATE

