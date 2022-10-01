ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan And Kel’s Kel Mitchell Discusses Coolio’s Work On The Show’s Iconic Theme Song Following The Rapper’s Death

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIFMg_0iIG84Q700

Coolio’s death at age 59 , which reportedly stemmed from cardiac arrest shocked both the general public and the entertainment world. His passing led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the likes of Ice Cube and Weird Al Yankovic . One of those moving tributes came from Kenan & Kel ’s Kel Mitchell. Of course, most 1990s Nickelodeon fans remember the “Fantastic Voyage” rapper as the artist who crafted the Nickelodeon sitcom’s theme song. If you're like me, you can likely picture the singer bopping around with Mitchell and Kenan Thompson during the show’s opening credits. Now, after the star's passing, Mitchell is discussing the music icon's work on the beloved theme.

The Good Burger icon opened up about working with the Grammy-winning rapper while speaking to ET . He explained that his and Coolio’s friendship goes back to the latter's guest spot during Season 1 of the revered Nickelodeon sketch show All That . On top of that, the late rapper also allowed the comedic actor to rap at one of his concerts during his heyday in the '90s.

So, by when the two All That alums got a spinoff show, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper seemed to be the obvious choice to perform the iconic theme song. Kel Mitchell revealed that many musical guests, including the late rapper, would gel well with the show’s cast and crew:

A lot of the entertainers that would come on All That, ended up hanging out with us, and staying friends with the producers and the writers, which was super awesome, and when we did the spinoff, and him doing the Kenan & Kel theme song, that was awesome.

So Coolio was more than a natural fit for the Kenan & Kel gig, and I, for one am thankful that those relationships led to the late rapper getting it. Of course, while he create the song, things went up a notch once he joined Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson on the set of the theme song’s video, which is the show's intro. Those who've seen the opening, know that it looks like a huge party. Kel Mitchell revealed that that vibe was real, as he opened up about how the video shoot went down:

I mean, I remember him telling Big Boy's Neighborhood on the radio out here, that we were gonna be shooting at Universal CityWalk, and I mean, everybody was there. I'm talking all of Los Angeles. It was a big party. That's what people can see on the other side of the camera, that's why you see the energy is so high. It was just such an awesome moment, and that song still goes, like, people play it in the clubs, and play it everywhere, and it says a lot to his lyrics.

The comedian was right to say the theme can play in the club or any kind of other dance spot, and that sentiment speaks volumes about Coolio’s ability to maintain his lyricism while performing for a kids’ show. Many can likely still recall hearing the A+ track when the show dropped new episodes on SNICK on Saturday nights. It's a tune that many are sure to listen to for years to come, and you can check out it for yourself down below:

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who recently reunited at the Primetime Emmys , are certainly the biggest reason why their eponymous sitcom worked so well. However, many will surely never forget Coolio's key contribution to the beloved show.

You can hear the infectious theme song whenever you rewatch episodes of Kenan and Kel using a Netflix subscription . And after checking the classic sitcom, you can stay on the streamer and watch All That to catch the late rapper's appearance in the first season.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kel Mitchell
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Coolio
Person
Al Yankovic
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#Theme Song
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
156K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy