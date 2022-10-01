ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback

As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach

Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrifying J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to get J.J. Watt back on the field on Sunday. Watt, who's been out with an injury, got ahead of some scary personal news earlier today. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on...
HOUSTON, TX

