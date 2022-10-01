Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
thecomeback.com
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback
As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach
Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
NFL World Reacts To The Terrifying J.J. Watt News
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to get J.J. Watt back on the field on Sunday. Watt, who's been out with an injury, got ahead of some scary personal news earlier today. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on...
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
Comments / 1