Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Jim Cramer Says When This Big Tech Stock 'Snaps Back, It's Going To Snap Back Big'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Cisco Systems Inc CSCO. "When it snaps back, it’s going to snap back big," he added. When asked about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD, he said, "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."
Amazon Freezes Hiring, Discontinues Amazon Glow: Report
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN froze corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, the New York Times reported citing an internal email. Amazon halted global hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its stores business, which covers Amazon’s physical and online retail business and its logistics operations.
Apple Suppliers Slowly Boosting US Presence To Cut China Reliance
Of Apple’s 180 suppliers, 48 had some operations in the U.S. as of September 2021, 23 more than last year. The U.S. sites, though still a minority, may play an important role in Apple’s efforts to diversify production. California had more than 30 sites, up from less than...
Blockchains Need To Change This…
While many legacy blockchains promise to level the playing field and ‘create a scalable decentralized platform for web3.0’, arguably, none have truly upheld this commitment or even came close to actually fulfilling it. Even many big modern blockchains are often built on archaic - ironically, very much centralized...
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Tesla Bear Says Cathie Wood Is A Destroyer Of Capital, '100% Incorrect' About Elon Musk-Led Company
A longtime Tesla Inc TSLA bear is poking holes in the investing approach of one of Wall Street's biggest Tesla bulls. What Happened: GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson called out Ark Invest's Cathie Wood for what he views as a flawed investment approach Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Stock Market Movers."
Elon Musk Renews Twitter's Buyout Proposal, Apple Suppliers Working On Cutting China Reliance, E-Cigarette Maker Considers Bankruptcy: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 5
Apple Inc suppliers are gradually establishing new production facilities in the U.S., focusing on California, to move more manufacturing out of China. Apple released a supplier list for the financial year 2021, showing that 48 of the company's 180 suppliers had operations in the U.S. as of September 2021. This...
Apple's Tim Cook On The Metaverse: 'I'm Not Sure The Average Person Can Tell You What It Is'
Major tech companies are eyeing the metaverse's potential, which has become a hot buzzword in the market. But Apple CEO Tim Cook has a different opinion about it. In a recent interview with a Dutch media outlet, Cook said that most people are unclear about the term "metaverse." "I always...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
This article was originally published on Aug. 9, 2022. SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous...
As Musk Comes Around, Carl Icahn And These Fund Managers Could Be In For A Windfall From Twitter Deal
The Elon Musk-Twitter Inc. TWTR takeover saga is meandering to a conclusion, with the billionaire agreeing to buy the social media platform for the initially agreed-upon offer price of $54.20 per share or $44 billion in total. What Happened: Billionaire investor and corporate raider Carl Icahn bulked up on Twitter...
Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Said To Cross $1B In 5 Months, Boosting Tech Giant's 'China Plus One Strategy'
IPhone exports from India surpassed $1 billion in the five months since April, revealed a new report. This comes days after Apple Inc. AAPL confirmed that it would begin production of its newest iPhone series in the country. What Happened: Outbound shipments of made-in-India iPhones to Europe and the Middle...
India Scores More Wins At The Cost Of China; Apple AirPods, Beats Production Could Soon Shift To The Country
Apple Inc AAPL urged suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time. The move marked Apple's gradual diversification from China as it looks to downsize exposure to supply chain disruptions stemming from the country's strict zero-COVID policy and tensions with the U.S. Apple...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
