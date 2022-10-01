ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Amazon Freezes Hiring, Discontinues Amazon Glow: Report

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN froze corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, the New York Times reported citing an internal email. Amazon halted global hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its stores business, which covers Amazon’s physical and online retail business and its logistics operations.
Blockchains Need To Change This…

While many legacy blockchains promise to level the playing field and ‘create a scalable decentralized platform for web3.0’, arguably, none have truly upheld this commitment or even came close to actually fulfilling it. Even many big modern blockchains are often built on archaic - ironically, very much centralized...
Elon Musk Renews Twitter's Buyout Proposal, Apple Suppliers Working On Cutting China Reliance, E-Cigarette Maker Considers Bankruptcy: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 5

Apple Inc suppliers are gradually establishing new production facilities in the U.S., focusing on California, to move more manufacturing out of China. Apple released a supplier list for the financial year 2021, showing that 48 of the company's 180 suppliers had operations in the U.S. as of September 2021. This...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?

The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
