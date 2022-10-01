Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters
People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Visit Ann Arbor’s Hands-On Museum for just $3 this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Explore and experiment at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum this weekend for just $3. The family-friendly science museum is temporarily rolling back the cost of admission to match ticket prices from when it opened in 1982 in celebration of its 40th birthday. Tickets will cost $3...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘He’s a monster’: Farmington Hills cat sets Guinness World Record for size
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A house cat in Farmington Hills has literally grown its way right into the record books. Fenrir is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, measured at a whopping 18.8 inches. “This is the record holder here,” said owner Dr. William Powers. “This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
The delivery service went viral on TikTok for its pizzas with up to 1,200 mg of THC. We tried it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season
ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores
It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get ready to geek out at Motor City Comic Con
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con, Michigan's longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year's convention, Oct. 14-16, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.This falls lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry. Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Attendees can also attend various panel...
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
candgnews.com
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deputies plan special day for 3-year-old boy battling cancer in White Lake Township
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A three-year-old boy battling cancer in Oakland County gets a big surprise Tuesday night, thanks to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the White Lake Township police and fire departments. The White Lake neighborhood came alive with police and helicopters for the three-year-old...
Is Metro Detroit ready for fully self-serve alcohol dispensers at bars and restaurants? The first one opens in Royal Oak in October
In July of this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law that allows Michigan bars and restaurants to install self-serve alcohol dispensing taps. How that working out?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
Michigan Daily
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
wcsx.com
Yates Cider Mill – Rochester
Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.
It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
Comments / 0