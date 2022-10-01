ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
WALLED LAKE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Visit Ann Arbor’s Hands-On Museum for just $3 this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Explore and experiment at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum this weekend for just $3. The family-friendly science museum is temporarily rolling back the cost of admission to match ticket prices from when it opened in 1982 in celebration of its 40th birthday. Tickets will cost $3...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Clawson, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season

ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
DEARBORN, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores

It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
PLYMOUTH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Gin#Liquor#Restaurant Info#Skeletons#The Room#Food Drink#Weiss Distilling Co
CBS Detroit

Get ready to geek out at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con, Michigan's longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year's convention, Oct. 14-16, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.This falls lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry. Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Attendees can also attend various panel...
NOVI, MI
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
candgnews.com

Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023

ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series

Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Yates Cider Mill – Rochester

Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.

It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy