1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say

 2 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound(s). The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, though it's unknown the exact condition.

Police said a person was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit.

Oakland police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.

#Oakland Police#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Bancroft Ave
