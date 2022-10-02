1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. RELATED: Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound(s). The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, though it's unknown the exact condition. Police said a person was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit. Oakland police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Comments / 1