Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis
President Biden is set to visit Florida as rescue crews continue combing through the hardest hit areas searching for survivors one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm. NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Allie Raffa explain how authorities are helping people who were displaced by the hurricane and what to expect from the president’s visit to the state. Oct. 5, 2022.
October Surprise: Hershel Walker reportedly paid for a 2009 abortion shakes up Ga. Senate race
Republican groups are standing by Senate candidate Hershel Walker (R-Ga.) after an allegation that he paid for his girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 emerged.Oct. 4, 2022.
DeSantis leads ‘defanged’ Crist after hurricane, poll shows
Ahead in fundraising and advertising, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has a large 11-percentage-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to a new poll of likely voters. DeSantis’s 52% to 41% advantage in the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey comes as Floridians began receiving vote-by-mail ballots across the state as...
Biden to visit Florida one week after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week. The president, who will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, will travel to Fort Myers to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Report alleges Herschel Walker paid for abortion of woman he impregnated in 2009
Herschel Walker, the GOP's Senate candidate for Georgia, is denying a story published by The Daily Beast that alleges he paid for the abortion of a woman he impregnated in 2009. NBC News' Kristen Walker reports on how the anti-abortion candidate has responded to the allegations and if his party has chosen to still support him. Oct. 4, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Democrats and Republicans scramble to react to Walker abortion allegations ahead of midterms
New reporting that Georgia Republican candidate Hershel Walker allegedly paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 is prompting strong reactions from both parties. Washington Post Live anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell, Democratic strategist Navin Nayak and Republican strategist Matt Gorman join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Oct. 4, 2022.
In Nevada governor’s debate, Trump-backed Lombardo seeks distance from former president
LAS VEGAS — In a wide-ranging and mostly civil debate in Las Vegas, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, duked it out over education, taxes, inflation and abortion. Notably, they agreed on only one issue: that the 2020 election was not...
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused of paying for girlfriend’s abortion
The Daily Beast is reporting a new allegation that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s critical Senate race, paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Walker denied the report, which has ignited fierce criticism and renewed support for the former football star.Oct. 4, 2022.
Cortez Masto to face $2M in Spanish-language attack ads in homestretch of tight Nevada Senate race
The first Latina elected to the Senate will face a barrage of negative ads on Spanish-language TV and radio in Nevada as an outside group prepares to spend nearly $2 million to back her Republican challenger — a sizable investment in what's expected to be the most influential electorate in November.
‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama racial gerrymandering case
U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments on Merrill v. Milligan which focuses on Alabama’s new congressional maps. Civil rights activists say losing the case would diminish the voting power of people of color. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports. Oct. 5, 2022.
Arizona GOP chair took the Fifth to Jan. 6 committee, panel's lawyer says
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that Ward...
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An infant and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person who authorities described as armed and dangerous. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. “We have...
Republican group launches new anti-Fetterman ads
The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund is out with two new ads in Pennsylvania's Senate race targeting Democratic nominee John Fetterman over a 2013 incident where he pulled a firearm on an unarmed Black jogger. The ads feature two Black voters discussing the incident. "My message to Black voters: do...
Video appears to show Oklahoma deputy punching teen at state fair
The attempted arrest of a 17-year-old boy was captured in widely shared video, officials said Tuesday, appearing to show him being punched in the head by an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy. The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Tulsa State Fair as the teenager was being detained by Tulsa County...
Texas AG Paxton ordered to testify in abortion case a week after a process server said he fled home to avoid a subpoena
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in an abortion lawsuit just a week after a court filing said the GOP official fled his home to avoid a subpoena seeking his appearance at a hearing in the case. Paxton was ordered by U.S....
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on charges...
