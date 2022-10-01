ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC News

Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis

President Biden is set to visit Florida as rescue crews continue combing through the hardest hit areas searching for survivors one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm. NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Allie Raffa explain how authorities are helping people who were displaced by the hurricane and what to expect from the president’s visit to the state. Oct. 5, 2022.
NBC News

DeSantis leads ‘defanged’ Crist after hurricane, poll shows

Ahead in fundraising and advertising, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has a large 11-percentage-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to a new poll of likely voters. DeSantis’s 52% to 41% advantage in the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey comes as Floridians began receiving vote-by-mail ballots across the state as...
NBC News

Biden to visit Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week. The president, who will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, will travel to Fort Myers to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
NBC News

‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
NBC News

Republican group launches new anti-Fetterman ads

The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund is out with two new ads in Pennsylvania's Senate race targeting Democratic nominee John Fetterman over a 2013 incident where he pulled a firearm on an unarmed Black jogger. The ads feature two Black voters discussing the incident. "My message to Black voters: do...
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

