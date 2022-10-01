Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO