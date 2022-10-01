ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Cottonwood High School wins football game in bizarre fashion

MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. Potentially every score and every possible ending would be on display at least once a season....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls

Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Lehi, UT
Lehi, UT
Sports
City
Taylorsville, UT
wyo4news.com

Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU “Cougar Den”

As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
LARAMIE, WY
kslsports.com

BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas

PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
lehifreepress.com

Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond

Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.gov

I-15 Lanes in Springville and Spanish Fork to Close

Nightly closures between 400 South and US-6/Main Street exits will allow crews to repair pavement. UDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for nighttime lane closures on southbound I-15 in the Springville/Spanish Fork area Oct. 4 through 6 and again Oct. 9 through 11 for concrete pavement repair work. Construction crews...
ABC4

Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy