NASCAR Truck series driver Jordan Anderson airlifted to hospital after fiery crash

Jordan Anderson is transported to the medical evacuation helicopter after a wreck during the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Driver and team owner Jordan Anderson was transported to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, after a crash during Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 31-year-old driver's No. 3 Chevrolet went up in flames during a crash in Turn 1 on the 19th lap of the Chevy Silverado 250.

As Anderson's smoking truck spun toward an interior wall and stopped, he was able to escape the vehicle through a window. He was taken to the infield medical center by an ambulance before being airlifted to the hospital. He was awake and alert. Anderson suffered burns and is under further evaluation according to a NASCAR team member.

Saturday was Anderson's fifth start o f the season. He is also a team owner in the Xfinity Series.

