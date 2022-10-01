ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

NASCAR Truck series driver Jordan Anderson airlifted to hospital after fiery crash

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfvwH_0iIG7UVF00
Jordan Anderson is transported to the medical evacuation helicopter after a wreck during the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Driver and team owner Jordan Anderson was transported to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, after a crash during Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 31-year-old driver's No. 3 Chevrolet went up in flames during a crash in Turn 1 on the 19th lap of the Chevy Silverado 250.

As Anderson's smoking truck spun toward an interior wall and stopped, he was able to escape the vehicle through a window. He was taken to the infield medical center by an ambulance before being airlifted to the hospital. He was awake and alert. Anderson suffered burns and is under further evaluation according to a NASCAR team member.

Saturday was Anderson's fifth start o f the season. He is also a team owner in the Xfinity Series.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Truck series driver Jordan Anderson airlifted to hospital after fiery crash

Comments / 12

Kallie Burton
3d ago

we are all family we are gods children we love you brother jordan father god give you strength we all send you love prayers and support JordanAndersonNation loves you god bless brother ~ Nascar daughter

Reply
4
Rowdy Busch
3d ago

sending prayers I hope he'll be ok sending 🙏 I hope he'll be ok super speedway racing is messed up with noy right safety equipment

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race

Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday

Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert

John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
JELLICO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year

A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend

Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Chevy#Fox
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News

NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
TALLADEGA, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

628K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy