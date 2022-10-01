The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and murdered this month, has revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.The 34-year-old mother of two suffered two blunt-force trauma to her right leg and was shot in the back of her head from an “indeterminate” range, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.“There are two semicircular defects to the skull consistent with a single gunshot to the head with the bullet travelling in a posterior to anterior (back to front) and right to left...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO