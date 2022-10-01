ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily Mail

Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert

John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
JELLICO, TN
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals brutal cause of death in Memphis kidnapping

The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and murdered this month, has revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.The 34-year-old mother of two suffered two blunt-force trauma to her right leg and was shot in the back of her head from an “indeterminate” range, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.“There are two semicircular defects to the skull consistent with a single gunshot to the head with the bullet travelling in a posterior to anterior (back to front) and right to left...
MEMPHIS, TN
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee. The property, simply dubbed Loretta Lynn's Ranch, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. In addition to being the late singer's private home, it's also evolved into a tourist destination for her many fans — and one of the largest in the state. It spans over 3,000 acres and offers a myriad of activities for visitors.
TENNESSEE STATE
