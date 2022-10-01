Read full article on original website
Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert
John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
‘Cold Justice’ Investigates Sudden Disappearance Of Tennessee Mom
In Dunlap, Tennessee, an ATM camera caught the last images of 42-year-old Tiffany Diane Holbert before she disappeared without a trace. That was over four years ago. Did this single mother supporting her daughters and grandchildren flee an unhappy life? Or is something more sinister at the root of her disappearance?
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to...
Teddy Gentry, co-founder of the band Alabama, arrested on drug charges
Police on Monday arrested Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the country music band Alabama, on misdemeanor marijuana charges, according to al.com. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail Monday morning, where he was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released...
Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated
Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals brutal cause of death in Memphis kidnapping
The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and murdered this month, has revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.The 34-year-old mother of two suffered two blunt-force trauma to her right leg and was shot in the back of her head from an “indeterminate” range, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.“There are two semicircular defects to the skull consistent with a single gunshot to the head with the bullet travelling in a posterior to anterior (back to front) and right to left...
Woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor, lawsuit says
Because of the unsanitary conditions in the cell, the baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics, the lawsuit said.
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee. The property, simply dubbed Loretta Lynn's Ranch, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. In addition to being the late singer's private home, it's also evolved into a tourist destination for her many fans — and one of the largest in the state. It spans over 3,000 acres and offers a myriad of activities for visitors.
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
