ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookside, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911. You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all. Now the city of Southside is sharing ways...
SOUTHSIDE, AL
wbrc.com

Inmate dies from injuries at Donaldson Williamson Correctional

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, on October 3 around 5:54 p.m. a 29-year-old man “sustained sharp instrument injuries” when he was assaulted by another inmate. The victim died at the prison around 6:21 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Brookside, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Brookside, AL
wvtm13.com

FBI agents testify about security videos in 'Cupcake' kidnapping trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — FBI agents testified about various security videos in the first trial linked to the 2019 fatal kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney in Birmingham. Patrick Stallworth faces life in prison if convicted. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes. In Helena alone,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Racial Profiling#Simon Says#Wbrc#Hispanic
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy