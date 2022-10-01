Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
wbrc.com
Police departments across southeast recruit officers from Birmingham-metro area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police departments across the southeast are heavily recruiting officers from our area. The Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia recently hosted a hiring event here in Birmingham. So, how is local law enforcement handling this?. Lt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said...
wbrc.com
Some Verizon customers experiencing trouble calling 911
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers with Verizon may have some issues when making emergency calls. The company says customers across Alabama are having problems when they call 911. You could experience a delay or your call won’t go through at all. Now the city of Southside is sharing ways...
wbrc.com
Inmate dies from injuries at Donaldson Williamson Correctional
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, on October 3 around 5:54 p.m. a 29-year-old man “sustained sharp instrument injuries” when he was assaulted by another inmate. The victim died at the prison around 6:21 p.m.
wvtm13.com
FBI agents testify about security videos in 'Cupcake' kidnapping trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — FBI agents testified about various security videos in the first trial linked to the 2019 fatal kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney in Birmingham. Patrick Stallworth faces life in prison if convicted. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
Arrest made in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham man killed in car crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
wbrc.com
Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes. In Helena alone,...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
wbrc.com
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
utv44.com
Prosecutors claim text implicates defendant in 'Cupcake' McKinney kidnapping trial
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In Birmingham this week, opening statements have begun in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney kidnapping case. Already, prosecutors say they have proof that will lead to a jury finding the defendants guilty. They say a text was sent by Patrick Stallworth to a member...
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
wbrc.com
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC broke the story last week that the Birmingham Water Works Board staff is recommending the utility raise your rates an average of more than 8% next year. Now, we’re hearing new concerns from a former water works engineer about how the utility may spend your money.
wbrc.com
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
