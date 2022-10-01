Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year.
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
kjzz.org
Arizona poll worker guide aims to boost election confidence
In an effort to counteract election disinformation, the Brennan Center for Justice and All Voting is Local teamed up to create a guide describing the rigorous process of how poll workers are selected and trained. One such guide was made specifically for Arizona. The two organizations are providing these guides...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona wins $85M in history-making lawsuit against Google
Google will pay $85 million to settle claims brought against the company under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act in State of Arizona v. Google. This is the largest amount per capita the internet giant has paid in a privacy lawsuit of its kind. Gallagher & Kennedy attorneys Kevin D. Neal and Kenneth N. Ralston successfully represented the State of Arizona and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the lawsuit against Google for deceptive and unfair practices involving user location data.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
KTAR.com
Arizona program that pays for students to become teachers gets an extra $15 million
PHOENIX — More money is going to the state program that gives scholarships to students studying to become teachers in Arizona after demand exceeded available funding this year. Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $15 million to the Arizona Teachers Academy. The funds are federal dollars that the state can...
These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million
In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kawc.org
Audit: Arizona healthcare system for low income not investigating fraud
PHOENIX -- Arizona's healthcare program for low income is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General's Office has concluded. The new report finds that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has taken more than...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Lowest Tax Rate in the Nation Going into Effect Next Year
Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Thursday that Arizona’s surging economy had paved the way for a historic flat income tax rate to come a year in advance. “It’s no secret Arizona’s economy is booming. Over the last eight years, we’ve made responsible decisions to live within our means, reduce burdensome government regulations, lower taxes every year and ensure our state remains a great place to live,” Ducey said in a letter to the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADR). “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona families and small businesses so they can keep more of their hard-earned money.”
kawc.org
Arizona residents have extra 15 days to apply for school vouchers
PHOENIX -- Arizona education officials are giving parents who want to seek immediate voucher payments an extra 15 days to apply. The announcement came Friday as the Department of Education said it was inundated with last-minute requests to get funding for the first quarter of the school year. That crush came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs confirmed that Save Our Schools had failed to submit enough signatures to give voters the last word on the universal voucher plan approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature.
kjzz.org
Doctor, ACLU file lawsuit to restore abortion rights in Arizona
Another lawsuit is attempting to restore abortion access in Arizona. A Phoenix doctor, the Arizona Medical Association, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are suing the state over a near-total ban on abortions that was recently reinstated. A Pima County Superior Court judge last month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knau.org
Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program. The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action. The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to...
kjzz.org
AZ auditor general: AHCCCS is not sufficiently investigating fraud cases
The state Auditor General’s Office has found Arizona’s Medicaid program is not sufficiently investigating potential cases of fraud. A new report found that AHCCCS has taken more than a year to initiate or complete preliminary investigations for more than a half of its potential fraud and abuse cases.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
kjzz.org
Arizona voters could make it harder to pass initiatives at the ballot box
There’s this running tension in Arizona politics. Over the last couple decades, voters have passed some big laws at the ballot box: raising the minimum wage; legalizing marijuana, banning smoking in public places like bars. And lawmakers back at the state Capitol who opposed these measures have pushed year...
fox10phoenix.com
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
kjzz.org
Homes were damaged by a tornado in northern Arizona
Up to 10 homes were damaged by a low-level tornado Monday in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County around 1:30 p.m. County officials said 8 to 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community located 8 miles north of...
Comments / 1