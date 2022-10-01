ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFL players union

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Eup_0iIG6J4h00

The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald, after the union found the person made multiple mistakes in the evaluation.

The NFLPA launched an investigation into the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and stumbled upon returning to his feet. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable to return with a head injury and came back into the game at the start of the second half. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return to the game.

According to NFL Network, the union exercised its right to fire the consultant and cited several reasons, including “failure to understand his role and hostility during the investigation.”

In a joint statement Saturday night, the NFL and NFLPA said their investigation “remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.“

The two sides also said they anticipate changes to the concussion protocol in the coming days and that discussions have taken place regarding a provision in the protocol that has become a point of contention with Tagovailoa’s circumstance.

The protocols include a provision for “gross motor instability,” which disqualifies a player from returning to the game if the team physician and a neurotrauma consultant determine it is caused by neurological issues. Because Tagovailoa’s back injury was deemed to be the reason for his fall against the Bills, he was able to reenter the game, which many have said is a loophole that put him in harm’s way.

According to ESPN, the NFL and NFLPA are expected to agree to new protocols that would prevent a player from returning to a game if he demonstrates any instability after a hit to the head.

During an NFL game, each team has a consultant who is on the sideline and assists in the evaluation of head injuries with the team doctor. The consultants are assigned by the league’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee and jointly approved by the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Allen Sills, and the NFLPA Medical Director, Thom Mayer. While the consultant provides an independent outlook on the situation, the team physician still has the final say on any diagnosis of a concussion and a player’s return to play.

Tagovailoa sustained a concussion and was carted off the field on a stretcher in the Dolphins’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, sparking more questions about why he played just four days after hitting his head against the Bills. His hands tensed up in a manner consistent with a fencing response — a classic symptom of a concussion — and he lay motionless for several minutes while trainers attended to him.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities as he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was later discharged from the hospital and flew back to Miami with the team Thursday night.

McDaniel on Friday continued to defend playing Tagovailoa, saying the third-year quarterback was “cleared by several layers of medical professionals ... of any head injury whatsoever.”

“If I were to sit someone for a medical issue going against medical people abstractly, then when do I play him again?” McDaniel said. “The timing of all of it, how things played out, I get the optics. I get exactly what it looks like. I understand all this and I understand people’s concern. But the one thing that I can exude with 100 percent conviction is that every person in this building had 100 percent the correct process and diligence. That’s why there’s not a player or person that you’d be able to talk to in the building that would think otherwise, because it is clear, contrite and not something that is negotiable, in any way, shape or form.”

Sills said Tagovailoa was evaluated for concussion symptoms after the Bills game and in the days that followed, as part of the league’s concussion protocol. He also said that once a review of the protocols is finished, the league will make its findings public.

“We want to be as transparent and open about this as possible,” he said.

Initial test results revealed Tagovailoa had no broken bones or fractures, according to a league source, and when McDaniel spoke to reporters Friday afternoon, he said Tagovailoa was in the process of finishing an MRI. McDaniel also said Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning but “his personality was definitely normal Tua.”

Tagovailoa on Friday gave an update on his status for the first time since sustaining the concussion, writing on Twitter that he’s “feeling much better.”

McDaniel said there is no timetable on a return for Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol. If Tagovailoa has to miss any time, Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback, McDaniel said.

“There’s no sort of one size fits all after a concussion,” Dr. Simon Buttrick, a neurosurgeon at Memorial Neuroscience Institute, told the Miami Herald in a phone interview. “And there’s not a whole lot of specific treatments that we have. ... The main thing that helps is time. The brain has to somehow heal itself.”

Amid a heightened sensitivity to concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by multiple blows to the head, the NFL — which has also been at the center of multiple lawsuits involving head injuries — has undertaken rule changes and initiatives to better protect players, such as the introduction of guardian caps in training camp.

However, Buttrick said the topic of concussions still remains a “vague concept.”

“You get hit in the head all the time if you’re a football player, and you’re usually going to brush it off,” he said. “Obviously if you lose consciousness or you have something else really traumatic happen like [Thursday], then that’s a big deal. But there are so many cases in between when someone gets hit in the head and brushes it off. Does that matter? Probably, in some way. But we don’t really know.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue

Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#American Football#The Miami Herald#Nflpa#Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrifying J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to get J.J. Watt back on the field on Sunday. Watt, who's been out with an injury, got ahead of some scary personal news earlier today. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on...
HOUSTON, TX
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy