The Opec oil cartel and its allies have agreed to a bigger than expected cut in oil production targets despite significant pressure from the US. The Opec+ group of oil-producing nations signed up to a cut in output of 2m barrels a day, surpassing predictions earlier in the week of cuts of 1m to 1.5m barrels, squeezing supplies in a tight market.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO