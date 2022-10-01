Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Joey Gallo is also entering the lineup. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Sunday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. In 330 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .257 batting average with a .656 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy sitting versus Giants Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Buddy Kennedy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kennedy will take a seat Sunday while Sergio Alcantara takes over at third base and Geraldo Perdomo starts at shortstop. Perdomo will bat ninth. Kennedy has made 94 plate appearances so...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Juan Soto left on San Diego's bench on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Soto will sit at home against his intrastate rivals after Brandon Dixon was shifted to right field, Josh Bell was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
