kslsports.com
The Utes Rally Behind Jaylen Dixon’s Success
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon has had a very unconventional path through his college career with the Utes. Dixon burst onto the scene in 2018 for Utah as the speedster they desperately needed at the position and followed it up with another productive year in 2019. Then...
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Named Pac-12 Defender Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes got their first Pac-12 honors of the 2022 season after cornerback Clark Phillips III was named Defender of the Week for his three-interception game against Oregon State last weekend. Phillips III was already named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. Phillips...
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Recognized Again, Utah Picking Up Steam
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football cornerback Clark Phillips III posted an incredible game last Saturday when the Utes hosted in-conference foe Oregon State. On Sunday he was recognized by Walter Camp Award as their National Defensive Player of the Week, and Monday the Pac-12 Conference named him their player of the week as well. Phillips has been recognized for a second time on the national stage for his incredible performance last week, this time coming from the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizing him as their Player of the Week.
kslsports.com
BYU Holds Off Naming Starter At Kicker Before Notre Dame Game
PROVO, Utah – After four consecutive weeks of struggles with field goal attempts, BYU football isn’t announcing the starting kicker going into the Notre Dame game. “I’m going to keep that to myself, if that’s OK, until the game,” said BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb when asked by KSL Sports if Oldroyd would be the starting kicker against the Irish. “I understand your question and where you’re coming from, and there needs to be a competition, and we have full confidence in Justen Smith.”
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Earns National Recognition For Performance
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III put everyone on high alert during the Rose Bowl that he’s one of the best players currently in college football. He reminded everyone again Saturday afternoon after a three-interception game that put the Utes ahead of Oregon State 42-16. For the effort, Phillips III was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
kslsports.com
Four Takeaways From BYU’s Depth Chart For Notre Dame Week
PROVO, Utah – It’s always amusing when opposing beat writers see the BYU football depth chart for the first time. Since the beginning of last season, BYU has listed an insane amount of defensive positions. What’s crazy is that the 15 positions listed this year are down from...
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – For only the third time in their history, BYU football will host an SEC team at LaVell Edwards Stadium. That game with an SEC team is coming up later this month when BYU hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas will travel to Provo for a Saturday, October...
kslsports.com
BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas
PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
kslsports.com
No. 16 BYU Sets Sights On Las Vegas Clash With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – It feels like ancient history, but in 2010, BYU football announced a six-game series with Notre Dame. That scheduling announcement was a sign that BYU’s bold move to Independence could work. Independence has worked for BYU as the Cougars are playing out their final year...
