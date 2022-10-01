SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football cornerback Clark Phillips III posted an incredible game last Saturday when the Utes hosted in-conference foe Oregon State. On Sunday he was recognized by Walter Camp Award as their National Defensive Player of the Week, and Monday the Pac-12 Conference named him their player of the week as well. Phillips has been recognized for a second time on the national stage for his incredible performance last week, this time coming from the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizing him as their Player of the Week.

