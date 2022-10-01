Read full article on original website
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
McDonald’s to offer Happy Meal ‘experience’ for adults, making it ‘hyper-relevant’
McDonald’s is taking adults for a stroll down memory lane. On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among others — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience.
McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s
McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Man craving McDonald’s shoots into drive-thru after learning it’s closed, WA cops say
He drove a white sedan with a black roof that police believe may have been a BMW.
I Ordered a ‘Land, Air and Sea’ from the McDonald’s Secret Menu—Here’s What I Thought
Ever heard of a McDonald’s Land, Air and Sea? It’s not on the regular menu, but it is on the McDonald’s secret menu. This sandwich is a legendary fast-food item, made with a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-o-Fish all stacked together. I had to try it!. What...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
McDonald’s announces a new Happy Meal — for adults
A box specifically designed with childhood nostalgia in mind.
Woman Sues McDonald’s Over Ad That Convinced Her To Buy A Burger
We all have our own religious convictions based on our belief systems. As a result, one woman is suing McDonald’s over an ad she claims made her want to buy and eat meat during Lent. The woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, from Russia, is an Orthodox Catholic. As is customary in...
Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky
You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
I live in the middle of nowhere and can’t get deliveries but figured out how to have a McDonald’s burger ANY time
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
Customers Lined Up At McDonald's In The Middle Of Hurricane Ian
McDonald's has been a staple of fast food in the United States and around the world for decades. The iconic spot known for slinging Big Macs and fries continues to have fans flocking to it on the regular. Maybe they think McDonald's burgers are delicious because they're made with 100% beef. More than 40% of people polled in a Mashed survey named McDonald's fries as the best in fast food, so maybe that explains it. Whatever the case, clearly, fans have a reason to flock, but some customers may be a bit too eager to visit their local fast food joint.
McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely
Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
I ate McDonald's burgers and fries every night after work for a month
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not going to lie—I love McDonald's. The salty fries, the sweet McFlurrys, the greasy burgers... there's just something about it that hits the spot after a long day at work.
