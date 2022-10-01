ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QewUL_0iIG4X7D00

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel nearly six weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia, who died after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her family’s property in Dovecot on August 22.

Cashman has also been charged with the attempted murders of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured during the incident, and Nee.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, also in West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said at a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters on Saturday.

Ms Corr said the charges had been authorised following “the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including “the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals”.

He said: “Our work continues in earnest. At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

“We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia’s family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice.”

Earlier this month, Olivia’s funeral was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Dovecot#Merseyside Police
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother says 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday as she denies claims of music and alcohol and says she only had gazebo because it was raining

The mother of Archie Battersbee is adamant that a 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday and did not have music or alcohol. Hollie Dance says she only had gazebo on Friday in the cemetery because a forecast said it would rain after complaints were made about her event to Southend Council.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy