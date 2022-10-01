ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Bale’s Daughter Wasn’t Impressed That He Sang with Taylor Swift in ‘Amsterdam’: ‘Why Would You Be Doing That?’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

October is shaping up to be a massive month for Swifties. Taylor Swift ’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” drops on October 21 and the songwriter is returning to the big screen with a supporting role in David O. Russell’s “ Amsterdam .” She’s part of a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale , Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Chris Rock, to name a few.

Swift’s musical talents are on display in a memorable scene where she sings with Christian Bale, an experience that clearly made an impression on the “American Hustle” star. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Bale spoke about his excitement to sing with Swift and his family’s reaction to the news.

“That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn’t tell anybody about that until afterwards,” Bale said. “I went to my daughter and said, “You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.” And she was like, “Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?”

Bale was doing that because his Amsterdam character, Burt Berendsen, has a lifelong passion for music and loves to sing acapella with his army buddies Harold Woodman (John David Washington) and Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie).

“It was a very funny scene, actually, because J.D. and myself had been practicing that song a little bit,” Bale said. “David had us sing it all day long, but then there were moments where I would forget the lyrics. So I’d look at J.D., he’d look at me and then he’d forget, too. So I would have to mouth it to him. And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, ‘Yeah, but the feeling is right!’”

Eventually, the director intervened and decided that the only person in the scene who was actually a professional musician should do the singing.

“And then all of a sudden, David just goes, “How about Christian and J.D. just shut up for this one and let Taylor do it?” Bale said. “And it was like we had been drowning out an angel’s voice all day long with our cacophony and our rough, terrible voices. So it’s really something when you have someone with as beautiful a voice as hers, singing right next to you. Oh man, that was phenomenal.”

“Amsterdam” opens in theaters on Friday, October 7.

IndieWire

Luke Macfarlane ‘Made Peace’ with Never Being a Leading Man — Then He Landed ‘Bros’

After years as a Hallmark Channel hunk, Luke Macfarlane finally nabbed the romantic lead of his dreams — and on his own terms. Macfarlane plays the dashing love interest to screenwriter Billy Eichner’s character in “Bros,” which is being touted as the first gay studio rom-com (at least, the first to get a wide theatrical release with an all-LGBTQ cast). With his All-American good looks and easy winking charisma, some audience members may wonder where he’s been hiding since finishing a long run on the critically beloved ABC drama “Brothers & Sisters” in 2011. A recurring lead on a successful primetime...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Are Cannibal Outcasts

Timothée Chalamet is truly eating the scenery “Bones and All,” if that scenery includes vagrants, lost souls, and vagabonds. Chalamet reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for cannibal love story “Bones and All,” co-starring “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell. Per the official synopsis, the film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Just How Miserable Is ‘Blonde’ Supposed to Make Audiences?

“Blonde” has been making a lot of noise in recent weeks. Director Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel revisits Marilyn Monroe’s career through the prism of the abuse that followed her throughout her career. Dominik’s loose approach to his subject and the movie’s many disturbing twists have generated a lot of fierce debate, even as Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn has been celebrated. With “Blonde” out on Netflix this week, IndieWire executive editors Eric Kohn and Kate Erbland, plus chief film critic David Ehrlich, swapped thoughts on Dominik’s divisive undertaking via email. So, just how miserable is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Greta Gerwig Knows ‘White Noise’ Sounds Like the Ramblings of a ‘Stoned Teenager’

“White Noise” holds a mirror up to American culture, especially cinema history. It’s the purely controlled, heightened chaos onscreen that reminds us why “family is the cradle of misinformation,” much like how the blur of media, art, and celebrity similarly splinter into everyday existential crises. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, “White Noise” was meticulously written and directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, tasked with protecting his family, played by Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola, after an airborne toxic event forces them to evacuate a picturesque college...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christian Bale: It Would’ve Been ‘Pitiful’ to Try Method Acting in a Marvel Movie

Christian Bale did not follow fellow “American Psycho” alum Jared Leto’s Method acting dedication to the MCU. Four-time Academy Award nominee Bale said it would be a “pitiful attempt” to apply Method techniques to a Marvel film as villain Gorr the God Butcher in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Leto infamously spoke out earlier this year about staying in character for MCU installment “Morbius,” including during bathroom breaks requiring a wheelchair and crutches. When asked in a GQ cover story if Bale used his Oscar-winning Method practice for his first foray into the MCU, Bale said, “That would’ve been a pitiful...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Average Movie Ticket Price Is Now $11. Why Is That a Secret?

Here’s something that the National Association of Theater Owners doesn’t want to tell you: Ticket prices have increased at least 20 percent since 2019, for an average price of $11. (For details at how we arrived at this figure, read on.) It didn’t used to be this way. NATO usually provides an annual average ticket price, usually in April. That stopped — understandably — in 2020, when theaters faced Covid closures. However, there’s been no NATO update from its now 3 1/2-year-old 2019 average of $9.16. Why not? Per a NATO spokesperson, the changing market conditions related to the current release schedule...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mia Hansen-Løve ‘Really Struggled’ Working with Tim Roth on ‘Bergman Island,’ Vicky Krieps Says

Director Mia Hansen-Løve is revealing what it was really like filming the 2021 critically acclaimed feature “Bergman Island” with actors Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps. Also weighing in, “Bergman Island” lead star Krieps cited a “culture clash” between frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Roth and Hansen-Løve in a new Vanity Fair profile. Previously, Roth was rumored to make a crew member cry during production, according to a Filmmaker Magazine op-ed by Gabe Klinger, who had a small onscreen role in the movie. Owen Wilson was originally attached to co-lead the film but dropped out ahead of production. Hansen-Løve met Roth only two or three...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting with Amy Winehouse for ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme

James Bond almost got the Amy Winehouse treatment. The iconic 007 franchise, known for its sultry Oscar-winning theme songs, was meant to have a ballad written and sung by the late Grammy winner for 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” starring Daniel Craig as the famed MI6 agent. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that meeting with the “Back to Black” singer was “distressing” due to Winehouse being “not at her best” in 2008, three years before her fatal 2011 overdose. “Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, she was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli told...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Stars at Noon’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Learns the Exact Dimensions of Hell in Claire Denis’ A24 Thriller

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn find love in the time of political corruption and international unrest. The duo star in Claire Denis’ latest romance-thriller “Stars at Noon,” distributed by A24. Qualley plays a young American journalist who is stranded in present-day Nicaragua and falls in love with an enigmatic Englishman (Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. However, she soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie also star in the film, premiering in theaters October 14 and debuting on Hulu October 28. “Stars at Noon” won the Grand Prix...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chloë Sevigny: Luca Guadagnino ‘Gave Me a Stink Eye’ for Gasping at ‘Bones & All’ Cannibal Scenes

Chloë Sevigny may have starred in “American Psycho,” but it was the “Bones and All” cannibal sequences that really shook her to the bone. Yet director Luca Guadagnino wasn’t having it. Sevigny told Interview magazine that the “Suspiria” auteur gave her the “stink eye” at the world premiere of “Bones and All” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival due to her loud gasps in the theater. “Bones and All” centers on a cannibal couple, played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who hunt vagrants to quench their thirsts. “The first time I saw it I was so vocal, but I’m also a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad Takes a Dark Turn in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

For many movie fans, Nicole Kidman’s ubiquitous presence at AMC theaters has been one of the best parts of post-pandemic moviegoing. The “Moulin Rouge!” star went viral for her AMC ad, which airs before every movie and emphasizes the importance of the communal moviegoing experience. So viral, in fact, that a “Saturday Night Live” parody sketch was probably inevitable. Season 48 of the beloved sketch comedy show kicked off on Saturday night, complete with a tribute to Kidman’s commercial. Chloe Fineman plays Kidman in the fake ad, which essentially begins a shot-for-shot remake of the real thing. Everything seems normal, with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Flop Before Filming

Mila Kunis is bringing the “Jupiter Ascending” controversy back down to Earth. The “Luckiest Girl Alive” actress reflected on the infamous sci-fi drama helmed by “The Matrix” creators the Wachowskis in 2015. Kunis starred as a Russian maid whose DNA makes her the destined queen of the universe; Channing Tatum played her wolf-man protector, with Eddie Redmayne as the intergalactic villain in the futuristic dystopia. “Jupiter Ascending” was slaughtered by critics upon release, with some even speculating the Wachowskis’ career could be done. “When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production, because our production got slashed in half,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith Stars in Apple’s Slavery Drama Now Headed for December Release

Surprise: As rumored courtesy of a New York Times piece that published last month, Apple Original Films’ slavery thriller/drama “Emancipation” is officially set to release this December. Starring Will Smith in his first big screen role post-Oscars slap (production was completed before the incident), “Emancipation” is directed by Antoine Fuqua and will be released theatrically December 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ December 9. Watch the first trailer below. The status of the movie has been open-ended since Will Smith accosted Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards. But with Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” pushed to next...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jamie Lee Curtis Felt ‘Quite Isolated’ Filming ‘Knives Out’: A ‘Very Tough Time’ on Set

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the iconic scream queen, but she quickly became a lonely woman on set for “Knives Out.” Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery film was shot in Massachusetts, and while Curtis bonded with the all-star cast including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, and Daniel Craig, the “Halloween Ends” star recently revealed that she was kept in the dark and “had no idea” about the central mystery would play out onscreen. “I was actually quite isolated,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. “I was living in this weird hotel by myself, and a lot of the movie, I’m not in. I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Barry Keoghan’s Unsolicited Riddler Audition Landed Him the Role of Joker in ‘The Batman’

Barry Keoghan’s debut in the DC Extended Universe has been years in the making. The star of “The Batman,” with Keoghan playing the Joker in an extended deleted scene, revealed that he originally set out to be cast as another villain. “I wanted to be Riddler,” Keoghan told GQ UK. Keoghan auditioned for “The Batman” by submitting an unsolicited tape more than three years ago. The “Killing of a Sacred Deer” actor met with producer Dylan Clark and asked him to watch the video, despite the role of Riddler having already been cast with Paul Dano playing the villain. Four months later,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Just Gave Us the Series’ Best Scene

“House of the Dragon” Episode 7, “Driftmark,” might be the series’ best so far. After weeks of prologue and arguable time wasting, the show has arrived unambiguously at conflict between the houses of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). After the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), Rhaenyra’s son Jacaerys (Leo Hart) slashes the eye of Alicent’s son Aemond (Leo Ashton), which leads to the series’ most outstanding scene — not the child knife fight that ends with the stabbing, but the quarrel that follows. The episode was written by Kevin Lau and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. As Targaryens, Velaryons, and...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Says It Only Took 15 Minutes to Convince Tom Hanks to Star in ‘Elvis’

Love it or hate it, Tom Hanks’ role as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis” is the kind of performance that isn’t easily forgotten. The two-time Oscar winner donned layers of prosthetic and a deliberately unrecognizable accent to portray Elvis Presley’s famously conniving manager in all of his Machiavellian glory (and scurried through a few casinos in a hospital gown for good measure). One might think that such a role would be a tough sell for the famously wholesome actor. But according to Baz Luhrmann, Hanks was eager to take on the challenge. Speaking at RTS London (via Deadline), Luhrmann revealed that he...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Danny Boyle to Direct Hip-Hop Stage Version of ‘The Matrix’ Titled ‘Free Your Mind’

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle is set to helm a stage adaptation of “The Matrix,” incorporating hip hop dance choreography. Boyle’s “Free Your Mind” is a Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project set to open at the new Manchester, U.K. arts venue, Factory International. The “large-scale immersive performance” will debut in October 2023. Variety has the news. “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, ‘Free Your Mind’ will take audiences on a thrilling journey through ‘The Matrix’ and into a new realm of possibilities,” the logline reads. “This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces,...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Production to Resume with Halyna Hutchins’ Widower Executive Producing

The “Rust” production has reached a settlement with the estate of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set last year. After multiple investigations into the fatal shooting during the New Mexico production and a series of lawsuits, Hutchins’ widow Matthew Hutchins issued a statement October 5 announcing a settlement over the wrongful death case against the producers of “Rust,” including lead star Alec Baldwin. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,”...
MOVIES
