Christian Bale’s Daughter Wasn’t Impressed That He Sang with Taylor Swift in ‘Amsterdam’: ‘Why Would You Be Doing That?’

October is shaping up to be a massive month for Swifties. Taylor Swift ’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” drops on October 21 and the songwriter is returning to the big screen with a supporting role in David O. Russell’s “ Amsterdam .” She’s part of a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale , Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Chris Rock, to name a few.

Swift’s musical talents are on display in a memorable scene where she sings with Christian Bale, an experience that clearly made an impression on the “American Hustle” star. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Bale spoke about his excitement to sing with Swift and his family’s reaction to the news.

“That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn’t tell anybody about that until afterwards,” Bale said. “I went to my daughter and said, “You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.” And she was like, “Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?”

Bale was doing that because his Amsterdam character, Burt Berendsen, has a lifelong passion for music and loves to sing acapella with his army buddies Harold Woodman (John David Washington) and Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie).

“It was a very funny scene, actually, because J.D. and myself had been practicing that song a little bit,” Bale said. “David had us sing it all day long, but then there were moments where I would forget the lyrics. So I’d look at J.D., he’d look at me and then he’d forget, too. So I would have to mouth it to him. And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, ‘Yeah, but the feeling is right!’”

Eventually, the director intervened and decided that the only person in the scene who was actually a professional musician should do the singing.

“And then all of a sudden, David just goes, “How about Christian and J.D. just shut up for this one and let Taylor do it?” Bale said. “And it was like we had been drowning out an angel’s voice all day long with our cacophony and our rough, terrible voices. So it’s really something when you have someone with as beautiful a voice as hers, singing right next to you. Oh man, that was phenomenal.”

“Amsterdam” opens in theaters on Friday, October 7.