NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigation at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the store around 7:00 p.m. and found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

NEWTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO