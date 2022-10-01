Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
who13.com
1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
TMZ.com
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot. Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
who13.com
3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
who13.com
Newton Police seek gas station stabbing suspect
NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigation at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the store around 7:00 p.m. and found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.
who13.com
Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
who13.com
Arrest made in weekend stabbing in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a residence early Sunday morning. Abdul Jalali, 55, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Harassment 1st Degree, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Around 12 a.m....
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
iheart.com
Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
KOCO
Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to role in US Capitol riot asks for probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, hopes to avoid jail time. In a new federal court filing, the attorney for Jerry Ryals asked the judge to sentence the Fort Gibson man to two years of probation instead of jail time.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police say a man pulled a gun as officers approached him on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire on 2nd and Court avenues around 2:15 Sunday morning. Police say Shardrack Kamara pulled a handgun from his waist as they approached him. . They say he dropped the gun and he was later taken into custody.
4 arrested in illegal marijuana grow in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Four people were arrested this week after authorities served a warrant at a marijuana grow in Pawnee County, the sheriff’s office announced. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma National Guard with the warrant, the sheriff’s office said.
Okla. woman sentenced to life for murder in a 1999 domestic violence case may get new trial
TULSA, Okla. — The attorneys for a woman in prison for fatally shooting her ex-fiancée filed the paperwork for a Post-Conviction Relief, which they hope, will eventually free her from prison. April Rose Wilkens has spent 25 years of her life in the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center for...
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
