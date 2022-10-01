ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
koamnewsnow.com

17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game

TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
who13.com

1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
DES MOINES, IA
TMZ.com

Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen

A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
TULSA, OK
who13.com

3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Newton Police seek gas station stabbing suspect

NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigation at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the store around 7:00 p.m. and found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.
NEWTON, IA
who13.com

Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

Arrest made in weekend stabbing in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a residence early Sunday morning. Abdul Jalali, 55, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Harassment 1st Degree, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Around 12 a.m....
WEST DES MOINES, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
iheart.com

Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

