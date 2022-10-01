ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

New Canaan football blanks Bridgeport Central, remains perfect

The New Canaan football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and senior Ty Groff played quarterback for the first time this season, in a 37-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central Friday at Dunning Field. Groff, who is recovering from a broken non-throwing hand, has been kicking all season for...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Trumbull field hockey drops pair in FCIAC

Kaelyn Fogelson scored two goals and assisted on another as Norwalk defeated Trumbull, 3-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. Fogelson gave Norwalk a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 4:20 left in the first half. Thirty seconds into the third quarter, Amanda Levy tallied a goal, off an assist from Fogelson, to make it 2-0.
TRUMBULL, CT
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
TRUMBULL, CT
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club

Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.
SHELTON, CT
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag

WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple

My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SEEN: The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club’s Shelton Day 2022

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club hosted its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The day-long celebration of the city featured food trucks, live performances and a beer and wine garden. Were you SEEN?
SHELTON, CT
Police: 17-year-old Waterbury boy fatally wounded in Tuesday shooting

WATERBURY — Police say a local teenager was fatally shot Tuesday evening. Waterbury officers responded to 225 Bishop St. at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, according to police. Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as a 17-year-old male, at the scene, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show

BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

