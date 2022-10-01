Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Canaan football blanks Bridgeport Central, remains perfect
The New Canaan football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and senior Ty Groff played quarterback for the first time this season, in a 37-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central Friday at Dunning Field. Groff, who is recovering from a broken non-throwing hand, has been kicking all season for...
Trumbull field hockey drops pair in FCIAC
Kaelyn Fogelson scored two goals and assisted on another as Norwalk defeated Trumbull, 3-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. Fogelson gave Norwalk a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 4:20 left in the first half. Thirty seconds into the third quarter, Amanda Levy tallied a goal, off an assist from Fogelson, to make it 2-0.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
Fall basketball registration open at Boys & Girls Club
Registration is now open for Fall Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Raymond P. Lavietes Unit in Shelton . Open to players in grades 3-9, the league will start October 24 and end in November. Player evaluations will be held for grades 5-6 at 6:15 pm on October 12 and for grades 7, 8, and 9 at 6:15 pm on October 12. No player evaluations will be held for grades 3 and 4, which will be instructional drill clinics (including scrimmages). All grades are co-ed. If a child misses player evaluations, they can still play.
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag
WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
SEEN: The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club’s Shelton Day 2022
The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club hosted its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The day-long celebration of the city featured food trucks, live performances and a beer and wine garden. Were you SEEN?
In photos: Greenwich Historical Society welcomes Doris Kearns Goodwin at shorefront gala for 90th anniversary
GREENWICH — More than 300 people celebrated the Greenwich Historical Society’s 90 years of service to the community at a dinner and dance on Oct. 1 featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. In a shorefront Belle Haven estate decorated like the Cafe Society-era and legendary El Morocco...
After 5 years in limbo, murder trial begins for Waterbury man accused of killing Norwalk man
STAMFORD — The murder trial for a Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old Norwalk man kicked off Tuesday after sitting on the criminal docket at the state Superior Court in Stamford for more than five years. Ibo Boone, 35, sat alongside criminal defense attorney Phillip Russell as...
Bridgeport man on lam from CT halfway house arrested in Georgia, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested in Georgia Saturday after nearly two months on the run, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Forenza R. Murphy had escaped from a Connecticut Department of Correction halfway house on Aug. 8, officials said. He left without permission as he served...
Darien's return to pre-pandemic sign rules means no banners, sandwich boards, flashing neon
DARIEN — Stores, restaurants and other businesses have until Oct. 10 to take down their banners and sandwich boards. After more than two years of loosened sign rules, town officials say it's time for things to return to normal. “I think there is an expectation from the town in...
Police: 17-year-old Waterbury boy fatally wounded in Tuesday shooting
WATERBURY — Police say a local teenager was fatally shot Tuesday evening. Waterbury officers responded to 225 Bishop St. at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, according to police. Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as a 17-year-old male, at the scene, police said.
Developer of Danbury apartment complex who missed 2 completion deadlines promises not to miss a 3rd
DANBURY — The developer of the most anticipated residential development in downtown Danbury blames the “unprecedented circumstances” of the coronavirus for missing two completion deadlines and promises not to miss a third deadline at the end of this year. Developer Dan Bertram of BRT says the 149-apartment...
Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show
BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
With cannon blasts and fences, Danbury airport must protect planes from birds and other wildlife
DANBURY — The Danbury Municipal Airport is the busiest city-operated airport in the state and offers some of the most challenging approaches for pilots, but for the landing field’s manager, Michael Safranek, the challenges present different obstacles. Last year, the airport reported 53,823 aircraft take-offs and landings, an...
