KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP. Tucson Parks and Recreation has closed all fields this afternoon due to ground saturation from rains earlier today. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
Monsoon over but rain rolls in
We hit some surprising weather Tuesday: rainstorms right after we finished with the monsoon. There were lightning strikes and high water.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Falling back to average temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rounding out the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. Tucson will have enough moisture around for a few afternoon thunderstorms across the area, mainly near the eastern mountains. Gradual cooling through the week with most days about average for early October. Today: Sunny,...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storms and seasonable temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though Monsoon officially wrapped up on September 30th, Mother Nature isn’t turning off the faucet just yet. Enough moisture will linger in the region through the coming week to keep an isolated storm chance around. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.
thisistucson.com
Monsoon is officially over 😢 How much rain did Tucson get?
Despite storms across Tucson on Friday, the 2022 monsoon still fell short of the average. The 2022 monsoon, which started on June 15, officially ended on Sept. 30 with Tucson receiving a total of 4.94 inches of rain. The Tucson International Airport, where the National Weather Service houses its official records, received 0.27 inches of rain on the season’s last day.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon rescue numbers down from 2021; firefighters still stress safety
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon season 2022 is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the storms are finished and with storms comes the possibility of water rescues. According to the Tucson Fire Department, there are two kinds of calls they get when it comes to water rescues: “SWIFT” calls are for a person stuck in a wash or fast-moving water. A “STRND” call is made when the department is dispatched to help a driver stranded because of flood waters.
AZGFD: Tortoise adoptions remain open through second week of October
AZGFD says tortoise adoption applications are still open. As the weather cools, adoptions will be put on hold due to while tortoises brumate, or hibernate.
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that happened at Glenn Street and [..]
biztucson.com
KB Home Announces Grand Opening of The Legends in Marana
KB Home has announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.
KOLD-TV
Changes to Arizona MVD road test
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Big closures up ahead this weekend on Interstate 10. The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport. RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe. Updated: May. 9,...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3. According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were...
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
KOLD-TV
Remembering a Tucson Rodeo legend: Gary Williams dies at 73
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Rodeo icon, Gary Williams passed away Sunday at 73 surrounded by his friends and family. Williams was the first general manager for the Tucson Rodeo. He was known across the nation for his contributions to the sport and how he helped make the Tucson Rodeo a success.
KOLD-TV
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla. Neighbors...
Twin Peaks K-8 lockdown lifted Monday
Twin Peaks Elementary was placed on lockdown Monday. A message the school sent to parents said Marana police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the bus loop. The lockdown was later lifted.
thisistucson.com
Where to find the perfect pumpkin in Tucson this fall
'Tis the season for pumpkin picking. If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this Halloween, here are four Tucson-area spots to start. Pick a pumpkin at the 50-acre patch, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
