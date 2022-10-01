Read full article on original website
Tottenham lack a cutting edge in 0-0 draw at Eintracht
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tottenham again lacked a cutting edge in the Champions League as the English team drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday to leave their group wide open after three rounds of games. The only goals scored by Antonio Conte’s side in Group D remain the...
RB Leipzig v Celtic: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Celtic are yet to win in Group F. Join Barry Glendenning to see how they fare in Germany
Kickoff in Marseille-Sporting game delayed due to traffic
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Champions League match between Marseille and Sporting Lisbon was delayed by 15 minutes Tuesday after the bus carrying the visiting team’s players was caught in traffic and arrived late at the stadium. The match in Group D was initially scheduled to start at...
