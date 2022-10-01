(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process. As a recent report from online cannabis market Leafly noted, “some municipalities are (inadvertently) supporting the...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO