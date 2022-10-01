In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Related
WTOP
The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.
MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Ukraine set to join Spain-Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup, person familiar with decision tells AP
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine set to join Spain-Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup, person familiar with decision tells AP. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Former President Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to step into legal fight in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to step into legal fight in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Oman thanks Iran for ‘delivering’ detained Iranian-American
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman’s top diplomat called his Iranian...
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
WTOP
AP Top Political News at 1:39 a.m. EDT
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil. Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?. Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics. Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race. Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law. Biden consults...
WTOP
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Donovan, Dempsey to broadcast World Cup in US for Fox
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Landon Donovan is teaming with Clint Dempsey again at a World Cup. The pair, who share the American record of 57 international goals, will work for Fox at this year’s tournament in Qatar. Donovan is paired with Ian Darke on one of five play-by-play teams. He joins Dempsey, hired last spring as a studio analyst.
MLS・
Exclusive: President Biden to visit Hagerstown this week
President Joe Biden will be visiting Hagerstown on Friday to deliver remarks on "building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," according to the White House. Details on where and when Biden will be speaking are not yet being made public, according to White House spokesman Haris Talwar. The president will speak...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November
'Get lost': Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death
Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls have since taken up the baton around the country, removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.
Comments / 0