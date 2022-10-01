Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May. State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant. They said that back on May 5,...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man charged with robbing Wolcott gas station at knifepoint
WOLCOTT — A Waterbury man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he used a knife to rob a gas station in Wolcott last month. Damian Bond, 31, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He appeared in state Superior Court in Waterbury Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford
Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
Register Citizen
After 5 years in limbo, murder trial begins for Waterbury man accused of killing Norwalk man
STAMFORD — The murder trial for a Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old Norwalk man kicked off Tuesday after sitting on the criminal docket at the state Superior Court in Stamford for more than five years. Ibo Boone, 35, sat alongside criminal defense attorney Phillip Russell as...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said it happened in the area of 225 Bishop Street around 6:28 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The Waterbury teen was taken to...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
NewsTimes
Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing
DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
3 Shot, 1 Killed After Attempted Hartford Carjacking In Broad Daylight
One person is dead and two are in critical condition following what police in Connecticut believe was an attempted carjacking in broad daylight. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, in the area of 1429 Park St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford...
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy Charges
(Creative Commons/ssalonso) The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery and Special Agent in Charge of The New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, David Sunberg announced that on September 22nd, a federal grand jury in Harford returned an indictment charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as "TJ," from New Haven, with carjacking, firearm, and conspiracy offenses.
Thieves are targeting tow trucks across Connecticut
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Security footage from Jay’s Automotive in Manchester shows a stolen car pulling into the lot, a man getting out, hopping into a rig, and then driving away. Earlier in the day, the same thing happened in the Enfield area, according to Jay Pitchell, who owns the business. “There has been nine […]
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
Newington PD mourns death of police officer
The Newington Police Department is mourning the passing of one of it’s own. There is word today of the death of Officer Alan Tancreti. He died over the weekend.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
Police Search For 3 Women Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Clothing From Farmingville Store
Police asked the public for help identifying three women who are accused of stealing clothing from a Long Island store. The women stole merchandise, valued at about $600, from Burlington, located at 2280 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 3.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: One dead after attempted carjacking in Hartford
Celebrating National Taco Day at bartaco in West Hartford. Sandy Hook families take the stand as Alex Jones defamation trial continues.
Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport
A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Yale Daily News
Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants
The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
