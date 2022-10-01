DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.

