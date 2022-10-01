ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Eyewitness News

Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May. State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant. They said that back on May 5,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man charged with robbing Wolcott gas station at knifepoint

WOLCOTT — A Waterbury man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he used a knife to rob a gas station in Wolcott last month. Damian Bond, 31, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He appeared in state Superior Court in Waterbury Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WOLCOTT, CT
Daily Voice

9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford

Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said it happened in the area of 225 Bishop Street around 6:28 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The Waterbury teen was taken to...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing

DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
DANBURY, CT
The Daily Scoop

New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy Charges

(Creative Commons/ssalonso) The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery and Special Agent in Charge of The New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, David Sunberg announced that on September 22nd, a federal grand jury in Harford returned an indictment charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as "TJ," from New Haven, with carjacking, firearm, and conspiracy offenses.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Thieves are targeting tow trucks across Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Security footage from Jay’s Automotive in Manchester shows a stolen car pulling into the lot, a man getting out, hopping into a rig, and then driving away. Earlier in the day, the same thing happened in the Enfield area, according to Jay Pitchell, who owns the business. “There has been nine […]
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT

