Huron, SD

Plainsman

Middle school volleyball 10-3-22

HURON – Huron Tigers middle school volleyball took three of five from the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday in seventh and eighth grade action. The Tiger eighth grade “A” team swept the Kernels 25-17 and 25-19 to move to 8-2 on the year. Kya Tschetter was 10 of...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Area football 10-3-22

IROQUOIS – The Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks scored their first victory in co-op history at Iroquois’ homecoming in double overtime over the Colman-Egan Hawks 20-18 Friday. After the two teams traded fourth quarter touchdowns to finish regulation tied 6-6, the Sharks followed up a Hawks overtime touchdown with one of their own, but neither team could convert the two-point conversion.
IROQUOIS, SD
Plainsman

Tigers fourth at Class A State Tennis Tournament

RAPID CITY — Three Huron singles players and two doubles teams have reached the semifinals at the Class A State Tennis Meet, which started Monday. Still in the championship hunt for the Tigers are AnneClaire Rubish at No. 1, Say Ma at No. 5 and Ann Hoek at No. 6.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

JVC girls win title in Howard

HOWARD — The James Valley Christian girls’ cross country team claimed the title during Howard Invite on Monday. Abby Hasart and Hadasah Olson were second and third, respectively, for the Lady Vikings with times of 19:56 and 20:04. Rhayonna Hood was ninth for JVC at 21:16, while Lily...
HOWARD, SD
Plainsman

Zavesky heads to state tourney for Tigers

MITCHELL — Junior Aiden Zavesky will be the lone participant for Huron at the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which begins today and concludes Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Zavesky finished tied for 58th in the 92-golfer field as a sophomore. “I expect Aiden to...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Redfield sends three golfers to Class A State Tournament

ABERDEEN — Three Redfield golfers will participate in the Class A State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which begins today and concludes Tuesday at Maoccasin Creek Country Club. Making a return trip to state for the Pheasants is senior Mitchell Mack. He tied for 68th in the 88-golfer field at last year’s state tournament.
REDFIELD, SD
Plainsman

Wolsey-Wessington repeats as 281 Conference volleyball champs

WOLSEY – The fifth-ranked Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds won the 281 Conference volleyball tournament Saturday in Wolsey. The Lady Warbirds swept their way to the championship with a resounding victory over the Wessington Springs Trojans by set scores of 25-13 and 25-13. Mya Boomsma led the attack for the Lady Warbirds,...
WOLSEY, SD
Plainsman

Rick A. Erickson, 71, of Huron

HURON — Rickey A. Erickson, 71, of Huron and formerly of Yale, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Welter Funeral Home; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron

HURON — Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey. Burial will be in Wessington Cemetery. His visitation will be...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron

HURON — Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no services and Richard will be buried at South Dakota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, of Redfield

REDFIELD — Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield, after a well fought battle of Parkinson’s Disease. Services will be held Thursday at the Redfield United Methodist Church in Redfield. Visitation will be from 9...
REDFIELD, SD
Plainsman

City approves purchase of police vehicles

HURON — The Huron City Commission approved the purchase of three police cruisers in total Monday night during the commission meeting through two different items. The first item was a bid quote on two new police cruisers through Iverson Auto of Huron with the intention to have the vehicles delivered in mid- to late-2023. The two vehicles were quoted at $77,264, leaving $17,736 remaining in the 2023 police vehicle budget to equip the cruisers for police use once they arrive. This was approved.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Library to host Great Scarecrow Festival

The Huron Public Library is hosting “The Great Scarecrow Festival” in Campbell Park this year from Oct. 7-9. Display setup will be Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register online or call the library to participate in the display contest. Bring your family and friends to...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Saturday's election forum highlights candidates, ballot measures

HURON — The Huron Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau sponsored an election forum on Saturday morning in the commission room at City Hall. Candidates for State House from District 22, representatives from each side of the issue for Amendment D, and an opponent representative for Initiated Measure 27 were present.
HURON, SD

