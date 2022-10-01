HURON — The Huron City Commission approved the purchase of three police cruisers in total Monday night during the commission meeting through two different items. The first item was a bid quote on two new police cruisers through Iverson Auto of Huron with the intention to have the vehicles delivered in mid- to late-2023. The two vehicles were quoted at $77,264, leaving $17,736 remaining in the 2023 police vehicle budget to equip the cruisers for police use once they arrive. This was approved.

HURON, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO