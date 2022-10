There’s a week left before the games count, which makes the Blue Jackets’ goaltending situation a tad unsettling. Elvis Merzlikins is having a good camp, despite needing a “maintenance day,” Tuesday to recover from a 2-1 preseason victory Saturday, but the backup role is clouded with uncertainty. The top options, Joonas Korpisalo and...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO