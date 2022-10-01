HURON — Rickey A. Erickson, 71, of Huron and formerly of Yale, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Welter Funeral Home; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

