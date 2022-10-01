ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wizards' Kispert out 4-6 weeks with sprained left ankle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced Wednesday. Kispert stepped on an opponent’s foot during Sunday’s preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games. The 6-foot-6 Kispert, Washington’s first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games. Coach Matt Eberflus said he expects Whitehair to play again this season. Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy