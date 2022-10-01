LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games. Coach Matt Eberflus said he expects Whitehair to play again this season. Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player.

