PAWS bringing animals from shelters hit by Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There is a lot of work to be done after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, including helping four-legged friends.

PAWS Chicago has sent three vans to Florida to bring back more than 40 cats and dogs from shelters in areas hit by Ian.

"We've seen the videos and heard so many heart-breaking stories and just wanted to do whatever we could to help," PAWS Spokesperson Sarah McDonald told WBBM.

"Our efforts are going to alleviate the overcrowding in a lot of these hard-hit shelters for animals that were already in these shelters before the storm hit which helps free up space and makes much needed room for displaced pets."

McDonald also said once medically cleared, each animal brought back from Florida will be available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

"We're just looking for extra help whether it's adopting or fostering or volunteering or making a donation," she said.

"We want to just make as big as an impact that we can in terms of our help and resources that we can offer to these shelters and these animals."

McDonald said in the toughest times, pets can be even more important than ever.

"They're members of the family, it's so important to stay together and we really are their caregivers and they're dependent on us and in return, they help us get through happy times, sad times, they are truly such wonderful companions."

