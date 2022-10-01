ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

21-Year-Old Sailor Acquitted Of Setting Fire That Destroyed $1.2 Billion Navy Ship

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzS85_0iIFzehv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmmEJ_0iIFzehv00 Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays was acquitted Friday of arson and the willful hazarding of a ship charges.  (Photo: via Associated Press)

U.S. Navy officials launched an extensive investigation when the USS Bonhomme Richard went up in flames in San Diego in 2020. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays was officially acquitted of charges Friday accusing him of setting fire to the $1.2 billion warship .

Mays was facing a life sentence if convicted of the aggravated arson and willful hazarding of a vessel charges, according to The New York Times . The 21-year-old wept as a Navy judge read the verdict and found him not guilty on all counts after a nine-day trial.

“I can say that the past two years have been the hardest two years of my entire life as a young man,” Mays said outside the courtroom, per NPR . “I’ve lost time with friends. I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost time with family, and my entire Navy career was ruined. I am looking forward to starting over.”

The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days starting July 12, 2020, and was the worst warship fire in Navy history outside of combat. After suffering heavy structural, electrical and mechanical damage, the warship was scrapped entirely — costing the Navy billions.

The prosecutors claimed Mays was angry about his failure to become a Navy SEAL and started the fire after being assigned to deck duty, according to The Washington Post . However, they failed to present physical evidence against him, and Seaman Kenji Velasco — a key witness — kept changing his story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z24Q_0iIFzehv00 The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the worst warship fire in Navy history outside of combat.  (Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Gary Barthel, a former Marine judge who represented Mays at a preliminary hearing, told the AP the lower vehicle storage area “became a junkyard, and I believe throughout this entire process, the Navy was attempting to clean up their mess by accusing Seaman Mays of these allegations.”

The USS Bonhomme Richard was undergoing $250 million in repairs at the time of the fire. Prosecutor Capt. Jason Jones admitted in court that a 2021 Navy report concluded serious gaps in equipment maintenance, fire preparedness, and extensive command failures.

The report found only 15 out of the 807 fire extinguishers aboard were working. It also revealed two firefighting teams tried finding a working hose at one of the ship’s 216 fire stations, but only 29 of them worked, before adding the fire was “completely preventable.”

“Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty on the charges of willful hazarding of a vessel and aggravated arson,” said Lt. Samuel R. Boyle, a spokesman for the U.S. 3rd Fleet, per CBS News . “The Navy is committed to upholding the principles of due process and a fair trial.”

The Navy ultimately disciplined 28 people, including three admirals, alongside Mays for the incident. One captain, an executive officer and a top enlisted sailor were given letters of reprimand that limit promotions — and typically lead to dire ends for Navy careers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Man Behind US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Hires a U-Haul, Cuts Ankle Tag, and Flees

His unassailable charm was said to have penetrated the U.S. Navy better than the Soviets ever could, as he gained unprecedented access to classified military information through a massive bribery network. Now, Leonard Glenn Francis has pulled off yet another daring feat, successfully escaping house arrest just weeks before he’s set to be sentenced for masterminding the Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Navy Times

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cadrene Heslop

480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II

Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#U S Navy#Fire Hose#Navy Seal#Associated Press#The New York Times#Npr#The Washington Post
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
The US Sun

Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Frightening video shows the moment a helicopter starts spinning frantically in mid-air just seconds before crashing and killing three Mexican soldiers

Three marines were killed and two others were injured after their helicopter plummeted into a field in southeastern Mexico. The helicopter was spotted by a resident hovering near a port in Centla, Tabasco, when it suddenly crashed Saturday afternoon. According to Navy, the aircraft was conducting a reconnaissance flight in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

167K+
Followers
9K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy