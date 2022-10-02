ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Spooky! See the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Extravagant Halloween Decorations of 2022: Photos

Who doesn’t love a good scare? The Kardashian-Jenner family loves to show off their extravagant Halloween decorations every year! And they started the 2022 spooky season early by sharing photos of their decor in late September.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on September 27 to give her followers a peek at her classy outdoor silver and white pumpkin collection. But older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker , seemed to have upped the decorating game by posting photos of their creepy trinkets .

See Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s 2021 Halloween Decorations

In late September, the Poosh founder revealed a gigantic skeleton on her lawn, casually standing on the grass underneath a palm tree, whereas the Blink-182 drummer had previously revealed an eerie masked, life-size doll nonchalantly chilling inside their house.

One year ago, Kourtney and Travis proudly flaunted their impressively frightening home decor. From a cobwebbed and skull-adorned dinner table to jack-o-lantern designed cotton candy, the couple showed that they’re perhaps the most dedicated Halloween fans in the famous family .

They even hosted a “Halloween Eve” dinner party in October 2021 where they posed as Frankenstein and his bride in front of a wooden background. The small fiesta included all of Kourtney’s intricately placed adornments, such as an orange light and cobweb fireplace display, a long walkway toward their front door with countless pumpkins and other gourds and various light fixtures outside, including a skeleton dressed in a witch hat.

Sister Kim Kardashian attended Kourtney and Travis’ scary soiree at the time, basking in all the autumn seasonal glory Kourtney decorated.

Spooky Season! Kourtney Gets a Head Start On Her Halloween Decorations

The PDA-packed pair even got engaged during spooky season — October 2021 to be exact. However, Travis opted for a scenic beach setting in Montecito, California, to propose. The duo later participated in three different wedding ceremonies throughout 2022, with the first being in Las Vegas that April. However, they were not legally married at the time because they didn’t obtain a marriage license. In May, they revealed they had legally wed by eloping at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. Nevertheless, the happy couple didn’t leave their friends and families out, as Kourtney and Travis held a beautiful wedding ceremony and reception in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

Scroll through the gallery to see the Kardashian-Jenners’ creepy and kooky Halloween decor!

