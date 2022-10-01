ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Round-Up: ESPN Leaves Massive Chunk of SEC Fans in the Dark

By Kent Smith
 3 days ago

Will the Lane Train leave for the Station in Auburn, things worse for Vols, Hogs with Bama, Aggies hate this coach more than Saban, and much more

It's that time of year again that all college football fans hate – when ESPN tries to use them as pawns to raise rates with television providers.

Read about that, plus whether Kiffin might take the next Lane Train to Auburn, find out which Georgia staffer has permission to not prep for Mizzou the night before, where A&M fans are pointing their hatred, and so much more in this Oct. 1 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

The Right and Wrong of Tua Tagovailoa's NFL Injury

There was plenty of frustration and outrage expressed on social media on Thursday night about the injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took...

Yes, Things Can Get Worse for Arkansas, Tennessee
When It Comes to Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide football has been known for its streaks over the years. Some impressive ones that the program is currently enjoying include being ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 at some...

Despite own goal, Bama Soccer Undefeated in SEC Play

The Alabama soccer team was the only one to score in a match against SEC rival Georgia, but it was far from...

Derek Hall Will Be Key Against LSU Tigers

This has a chance to be a very interesting weekend on The Plains. The Auburn Tigers host the LSU Tigers in Jordan Hare Stadium under the lights this Saturday night and while both teams have plenty of...

Writer Says Auburn No Longer
Able to Lure Premiere Coaches

Bryan Harsin is currently the head coach of Auburn football, but it's widely believed that his days are numbered. Andy Staples, writing a mailbag for The Athletic, was asked about...

Lane Train Headed for Plains of Alabama?

There have been several names popping up in regards to the potential replacement for current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, but two names are being talked about...

Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance for Hurricane Ian

The Florida Gators are moving forward in preparation for their Week 5 contest with the Eastern Washington Eagles in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with Alachua County making it out of the typhoon largely unharmed. The matchup was postponed by...

Todd Golden: Gators PF Alex Fudge
'The Definition of an Impactful Player'

The Gators' activity in the transfer portal this offseason saw Florida make vital additions to retool the roster for the upcoming season. This new way of roster building is indicative of...

New Florida Coach Says Expectations
Set at NCAA Tournament Level

The new era of the Gators’ basketball program is already bringing intrigue for the future as Florida looks to return to a state of prominence. Following up-and-down years characterized by a monotonous style of...

ESPN Bails on Large Chunk of SEC Audience with Dispute

If you're a College Football fan and you happen to have your television provided by Dish Network, you probably woke up confused on Saturday morning. A contractual dispute between the Walt Disney Company, the owner of all ESPN and ABC-related programming, and...

McGee in California Friday Recruiting
Instead of Prepping for Lowly Mizzou

The University of Georgia has been known as "RBU" for quite some time. As of late names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Swift, White, and Cook have been galivanting about NFL secondaries on Sundays. There's no question the biggest reason...

Georgia Betting Line Takes Significant Jump

The University of Georgia opened as a 27.5 point favorite on Sunday when the official lines released, some betting services even had the line set as low as 26.5 in favor of the Dawgs. Though, as the betting lines are settling on Saturday morning, Georgia has been bet all the way up to...

Godwin Out, Ojulari, Ward in on Tigers' Defense

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of LSU's matchup against the Auburn Tigers this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. There’s been a number of...

Fall Ball: Skenes Already Demonstrating
Dynamic Ability on Diamond

The Tigers landed one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal after Air Force two-way athlete Paul Skenes announced his commitment to LSU this summer. Skenes can do it all on the diamond. A rotational caliber pitcher who can also...

Shelton Sampson, Jr. Headlines
Star-Studded 2023 Recruiting Class

It’s no secret the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is about as dominant as they come. With a myriad of wide receivers to choose from paired with...

WR Lovett Counsels Burden About Receiving Slump

After falling 17-14 in overtime to the Auburn Tigers in a loss that probably couldn't have been more gut-wrenching than it was, the Missouri Tigers seemed positioned to take another potential loss on Monday. Star freshman receiver Luther Burden III...

DB Carnell More Comfortable in His Role This Season

Redshirt freshman Daylan Carnell didn't see much action in 2021. In fact, he only appeared in four games last year. Now, Carnell's a key piece of the Tigers' defensive rotation. That's how quickly...

Rattler Getting More Comfortable at South Carolina

When you have an athlete who's so naturally gifted and skilled, like South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, it can be easy to forget that motor skill efficiency and advanced biomechanics aren't the only...

Gamecock Defense Continues Turnover-Fest

No one would have blamed you if you were beginning to worry about the Gamecock defense's ability to turn the offense over. Last week against Charlotte, the Gamecocks managed to collect three interceptions, showing glimpses of...

Beamer Breaks Down Injuries
from South Carolina State Game

The Gamecocks had a productive Thursday night, embarrassing South Carolina State on national television and refuting several narratives surrounding this football team. Furthermore, South Carolina continues to...

Vols WR Tillman Recovering
from 'Tightrope' Ankle Surgery

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Tennessee star wideout Cedric Tillman is currently recovering from 'tightrope' ankle surgery. Tillman had the surgery early last week in...

Tennessee Offensive Line Target Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date. "The visit...

Leach Public Enemy No. 1 Down in College Station

Mike Leach is the SEC's drunk uncle with plenty of stories to keep you entertained during the holiday season. He wears the badge proudly of being the master of long-winded answers with little-to-no payoff. He also has accepted his role in a love-hate...

What is Fisher's Next Goal For the Aggies?

Everyone has their kryptonite. For Jimbo Fisher, it very well could be Mike Leach. Better yet, it could be any high-tempo offense from the state of Mississippi. Despite beating programs like Alabama and Auburn, Texas A&M has had its struggles against schools from...

