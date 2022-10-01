Read full article on original website
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting
One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
Woman Backed for Potty Training Brother's Kids, Despite Anger From Mom
"You didn't force anything on their kids and honestly them being potty trained was way overdue," one reader commented.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
A woman is worried her inheritance from her father is at risk, after her husband buys a house with it, solely in his name.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Stands Her Ground in Custody Battle With Kody Over Truely — ‘He Doesn’t Get 50/50’
'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Kody Brown battle over custody of their 11-year-old daughter Truely Brown. Christine doesn't believe that Kody has earned 50-50, claiming he hasn't been around.
Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
I Don't Want to Babysit My Sister's Baby
My younger sister is six months pregnant. She and her husband are very excited, and I'm happy for them, but she keeps alluding to me babysitting. I don't have children, and I have absolutely no desire to take care of a baby, even for an hour. I'm not trying to be a jerk; I just don't have it in me. I've told her before, but she seems to think I'm joking. How can I let her know I'm serious without causing a rift?
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Woman Worried Boyfriend Is Trying to Scam Her Out of $5,000 for Surgery for Son She’s Never Met
On Reddit, a woman is concerned that her boyfriend is scamming her after he requested a hefty loan to supposedly help cover his child's medical expenses. The woman and her boyfriend have only been dating for three months. He is a single dad of two boys, neither of whom she has met yet.
Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'
A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us
Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
I Found Someone Else's Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear While Doing Laundry — WTF Should I Do?
"Neither of us have red hair."
'Replaced' Children Furious After Father Includes Stepson in Will
Is biology the only thing that makes a child ‘legitimate’?. About ⅓ of children, who may now be adults, will have experienced the separation of their parents and thus experienced the psychological effects of such a traumatic life event. And unfortunately, in some cases, children may lose contact with a parent in the aftermath of the separation.
When a woman sleep-talks and exposes a secret to her husband the marriage falls apart.
Statistics suggest that 80% of men and 65% of women would cheat if they thought they could do it without getting caught. If your spouse has been or is being unfaithful, would you rather not know it or find out the truth? It's terrible no matter what, but it always seems to happen when you least expect it.
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
Neighbor Backed for Not Inviting 'Screaming' Girl To Bounce House Party
"It's like she sees a bug, she screams. She thinks someone is chasing her, she screams. She jumps off a swing, she screams," the man wrote.
