Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
legalreader.com

How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting

One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
sevendaysvt

I Don't Want to Babysit My Sister's Baby

My younger sister is six months pregnant. She and her husband are very excited, and I'm happy for them, but she keeps alluding to me babysitting. I don't have children, and I have absolutely no desire to take care of a baby, even for an hour. I'm not trying to be a jerk; I just don't have it in me. I've told her before, but she seems to think I'm joking. How can I let her know I'm serious without causing a rift?
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
TheDailyBeast

The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us

Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
Gillian Sisley

'Replaced' Children Furious After Father Includes Stepson in Will

Is biology the only thing that makes a child ‘legitimate’?. About ⅓ of children, who may now be adults, will have experienced the separation of their parents and thus experienced the psychological effects of such a traumatic life event. And unfortunately, in some cases, children may lose contact with a parent in the aftermath of the separation.

