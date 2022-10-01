Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Files $475M Lawsuit Against CNN Over Network's ‘The Big Lie' Coverage of His False Claims
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false...
Joe Biden to Tour Hurricane Ian Damage and Meet With Victims in Florida
President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in 104 people confirmed dead,...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says ‘There Is No Truth' to Report She's Leaving Agency After Midterms
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed a report that she would leave the agency after the midterms. The Treasury spoke during the annual Freedman's Bank Forum event Tuesday. Republicans have been calling for Yellen's resignation or firing since she admitted in a June interview that she was wrong about the direction...
White House Unveils Artificial Intelligence ‘Bill of Rights'
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Mar-A-Lago Documents Dispute
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in a dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized by the FBI during a raid on his Florida residence. Trump in a court filing urged the Supreme Court to vacate part of a ruling last...
North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Waves in First Supreme Court Arguments
As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States. Justice Ketanji...
Defendant in Case of $100 Million NJ Deli Hires Lawyer Who Repped ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli
Peter Coker Sr., one of the defendants in the case of the so-called $100 million New Jersey deli, hired a lawyer who represented "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli. Coker Sr. hired Marc Agnifilo to represent him in his case against the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued him and two other men, including his son, for alleged market manipulation.
Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
