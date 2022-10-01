Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Files $475M Lawsuit Against CNN Over Network's ‘The Big Lie' Coverage of His False Claims
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false...
Joe Biden to Tour Hurricane Ian Damage and Meet With Victims in Florida
President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in 104 people confirmed dead,...
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Mar-A-Lago Documents Dispute
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in a dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized by the FBI during a raid on his Florida residence. Trump in a court filing urged the Supreme Court to vacate part of a ruling last...
White House Unveils Artificial Intelligence ‘Bill of Rights'
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Waves in First Supreme Court Arguments
As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States. Justice Ketanji...
In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says ‘There Is No Truth' to Report She's Leaving Agency After Midterms
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed a report that she would leave the agency after the midterms. The Treasury spoke during the annual Freedman's Bank Forum event Tuesday. Republicans have been calling for Yellen's resignation or firing since she admitted in a June interview that she was wrong about the direction...
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
White House Races to Block Expected OPEC+ Production Cut
The White House is engaged in a desperate, last ditch effort to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting of the oil producing cartel. Members of the Biden administration have been "pulling out all the stops," reaching out to partners in the Persian Gulf...
