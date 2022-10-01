Read full article on original website
Related
bottomlineinc.com
Probiotics Keep Your Gut Happy and You Healthy
There are more than 500 species of bacteria in the human gut. This internal ecosystem, which scientists call the gut microbiome, contains both health-promoting and disease-inducing bacteria, and one of the keys to good health is maintaining the right balance of the two. When the gut microbiome is healthy, friendly bacteria digest milk sugar (lactose) and protein, increase the absorption of minerals, manufacture vitamins B and K, make essential and short-chain fatty acids, and prevent dysbiosis—the overgrowth of bad bacteria.
bottomlineinc.com
7 Surprising Asthma Triggers
If you have asthma, you already know that things like cigarette smoke, animal dander, and dust can trigger a dangerous attack. But there are many other—often unexpected—triggers of asthma flares. Thunderstorms. During a thunderstorm, rain and lightning split pollen grains open and expose the peptides inside. Winds and...
bottomlineinc.com
When It Comes to Joint Replacement, Age Is Nothing But a Number
Have you stopped playing golf because your knee hurts too much…or find yourself sitting out because of hip pain when the grandkids come by to play? Many people live with joint pain because they think their age means they can’t have any type of joint-replacement surgery. And that’s understandable—historically, the average age for these procedures has been in the mid-to-upper 60s.
How Aetrex Aims to Revolutionize Online Fitting and Footwear Development with Global 3D Foot Data
Until recently, the shoe development process has remained largely unchanged. But with the rise of 3D foot scanning technology and access to global 3D data, a better, streamlined, scientific process has arrived, claims footwear and scanning technology company Aetrex. And it’s bound to change the future of footwear selling and footwear development forever. To better understand how 3D foot data can enhance shoe development, let’s first look at why 3D data is so important and how it helps customers find the best fit. “Our feet are 3-dimensional and so are our shoes. So how can we possibly get the right fit,...
Comments / 0