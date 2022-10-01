Read full article on original website
Related
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Detectives from the Lima Police Department have released more information about Monday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue. The two victims are 32-year-old Leroy Page of Lima and 34-year-old Corderrell Lovette of Cincinnati, both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove to the hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.
Lima News
Police calls
Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remains at large. 900 block of Vine Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 600 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported...
hometownstations.com
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
wktn.com
Scam Reported in Wyandot County
A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvbam.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station
Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found horse
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a horse that was found Tuesday. According to authorities, the horse was found near the intersection of Jonesville and Thompson roads. A photo of the horse can be seen above. Anyone who owns the horse, or anyone who knows...
Lima News
Portion of Reservoir Road to close Wednesday
LIMA — Reservoir Road between Cool and Thayer Roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office. The closure will allow for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles and school transportation will still have access during the closure.
One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
WANE-TV
Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
iheart.com
High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!
On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
Comments / 0