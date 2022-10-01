Read full article on original website
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
Esper: Putin nuclear use in Ukraine ‘unlikely but possible’
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that it is “unlikely but possible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “The more that Ukraine has continued to seize ground in the East and in the South, I think the more desperate Putin becomes,” Esper told CNN. “This has been a strategic failure in multiple ways since it began in February … I think Putin continues to pin himself in a corner and limiting his options to get out of this mess he’s created.”
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission: Meet the astronauts who will be flying into space today
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are sending four highly trained crew members to the International Space Station as part of the Crew-5 mission. Crew-5 has one seasoned astronaut and three others who have never been to space before. Here are some details on the Crew-5 team:
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead
Elon Musk has performed a U-turn on his decision earlier this year to walk away from a $44bn (£38.6bn) acquisition of Twitter and is back to pondering his plans for the social media platform. Both sides are now talking about how to complete the fraught transaction, with the expectation that the Tesla CEO will complete the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 a share.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November
