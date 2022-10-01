ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos

Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
The Hill

Esper: Putin nuclear use in Ukraine 'unlikely but possible'

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that it is “unlikely but possible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “The more that Ukraine has continued to seize ground in the East and in the South, I think the more desperate Putin becomes,” Esper told CNN. “This has been a strategic failure in multiple ways since it began in February … I think Putin continues to pin himself in a corner and limiting his options to get out of this mess he’s created.”
The Guardian

What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead

Elon Musk has performed a U-turn on his decision earlier this year to walk away from a $44bn (£38.6bn) acquisition of Twitter and is back to pondering his plans for the social media platform. Both sides are now talking about how to complete the fraught transaction, with the expectation that the Tesla CEO will complete the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 a share.
